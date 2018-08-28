Norfolk bridge shut due to health and safety concerns remains closed

A bridge at Lenwade remains fenced off after it was closed due to health and safety concerns. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A Norfolk bridge which was fenced off due to health and safety concerns is still yet to reopen.

The bridge at Lenwade, along Marriott’s Way, was closed to the public in December due to rotting timber.

In a statement Norfolk County Council said the bridge, near Porters Lane, was closed following an inspection by engineers.

They said the closure was prompted by “structural weakness” in the decking discovered during a routine inspection on December 5.

The council had said the structure would be closed to the public until January.

But the bridge is still fenced off and remains closed to members of the public.

A council spokesman had said they would be carrying out work to make the bridge safe so that it could be opened at a reduced width in January,

Marriott’s Way is a 26-mile footpath and cycle route between Norwich and Aylsham.