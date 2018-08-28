Norfolk bridge closed due to health and safety concerns

A Norfolk bridge has been closed following health and safety concerns.

A bridge at Lenwade along Marriotts Way has been closed temporarily to members of the public.

Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails said the “difficult decision” to temporarily close the bridge has been made in light of health and safety concerns.

A temporary diversion has been put in placce.

The car park by the bridge is still open as normal.

Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails has put details of the closure on social media.

