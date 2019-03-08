No rebels among Norfolk and Waveney's MPs as Boris Johnson loses crunch Brexit vote

International trade secretary and South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss leaves the House of Commons, London after MPs voted in favour of allowing a cross-party alliance to take control of the Commons agenda in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31. Pic: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Norfolk and Waveney's Conservative MPs all voted with the government in last night's crunch vote on Brexit, but it was not enough to prevent a cross-party group from successfully seizing control of Commons business today.

MPs will today attempt to block a no-deal Brexit after they defeated the government to wrest control of the Commons agenda - prompting Boris Johnson to vow to seek a snap general election.

Tory rebels defied the whip to join opposition parties in a move which will see them take control of business in the House on Wednesday in a bid to stop the UK crashing out of the EU on October 31.

Twenty-one Tory rebels were among 328 MPs who voted for the motion, which won by a majority of 27.

The prime minister said he would table a motion for a poll under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act, which could be put to a vote today.

However, Labour indicated that they would not back the move - which would require the support of two-thirds of MPs - until chances of a no-deal Brexit were taken off the table.

Mr Johnson said Parliament was "on the brink of wrecking any deal" with Brussels after voting to give the cross-party alliance control of the Commons.

He told MPs: "I don't want an election but if MPs vote tomorrow to stop the negotiations and to compel another pointless delay of Brexit, potentially for years, then that will be the only way to resolve this."

Downing Street confirmed that the 21 Tory rebels - including former chancellors Ken Clarke and Philip Hammond - would lose the Conservative whip as a result of their actions.

Sir Nicholas Soames - Winston Churchill's grandson - also backed the rebel move, and said he would not stand at the next general election.

Former Tory ministers Rory Stewart, David Gauke, Greg Clark, Justine Greening, Dominic Grieve, Alistair Burt, Sam Gyimah, Anne Milton and Caroline Nokes also voted against the Government.

Norfolk's Tory MPs Richard Bacon, Sir Henry Bellingham, Elizabeth Truss, George Freeman, Keith Simpson, Brandon Lewis, Peter Aldous, Dr Therese Coffery and Chloe Smith (via a proxy vote) all voted with the government.

Labour's Clive Lewis and Liberal Democrat Sir Norman Lamb voted with the rebels.