Revealed: The most deprived areas in Norfolk and Waveney ranked by postcode

PUBLISHED: 06:30 03 October 2019

Figures show Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate and the surrounding neighbourhood is one of the most deprived in Norfolk. Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

Nearly 50 neighbourhoods in Norfolk and Waveney are among the 10pc most deprived in the country, figures have revealed.

Governmental figures show there are 49 neighbourhoods in Norfolk among the 10pc most deprived areas in England. Picture: Neil DidsburyGovernmental figures show there are 49 neighbourhoods in Norfolk among the 10pc most deprived areas in England. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The area around London Road South, in Lowestoft, was ranked at number 25 of 32,844 neighbourhoods in England which suffers from high levels of deprivation, according to statistics by the Ministry of Housing and Communities and Local Government.

The 10 most deprived areas in the county are all in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, with King's Lynn town centre in 14th place and Norwich's Heigham Grove in 15th.

Our interactive map and postcode tool shows how deprived your area is compared to the rest of the England.

Dan Poitras, chairman of Lowestoft Vision BID, said he was hopeful that major projects planned for the town will improve high deprivation levels,

He pointed to the £500,000 funding by Historic England's High Street Heritage Action Zones (HSHAZ) programme and the offshore wind farm maintenance contract.

"This is going to bring revenue and jobs to the area," he said. "It won't be an overnight change but it's going to get people educated and give them something to aspire to."

The statistics combined levels of low income, unemployment, education, health, crime, barriers to housing and the quality of the local environment.

These were used to score each neighbourhood on a deprivation scale between one and 10 - officially known as the Index of Multiple Deprivation (IMD) - with those scoring one among the 10pc most deprived neighbourhoods in England.

Chairman of Lowestoft Vision BID Dan Poitras. Picture: Nick ButcherChairman of Lowestoft Vision BID Dan Poitras. Picture: Nick Butcher

Great Yarmouth's Middlegate neighbourhood was ranked the second most deprived area in the county and 39th in England, followed by Lowestoft's Whapload Road at 64th.

Other areas in the 49 Norfolk neighbourhoods given a score of one include some parts of Aylsham, North Lynn and Thetford.

The least deprived neighbourhood was identified in the south of Taverham, which includes Shakespeare Way, Taverham Road, Macks Lane and Cameron Green.

Other prosperous neighbourhoods were mostly found in Norwich and on the outskirts of the city, including parts of the Golden Triangle, Eaton, Cringleford, Poringland, Framingham Earl, Drayton, Mulbarton and Thorpe St Andrew.

The area near, and including, London Road South in Lowestoft was identified as the most deprived neighbourhood in Norfolk and Waveney. Picture: Nick ButcherThe area near, and including, London Road South in Lowestoft was identified as the most deprived neighbourhood in Norfolk and Waveney. Picture: Nick Butcher

Revealed: The most deprived areas in Norfolk and Waveney ranked by postcode

