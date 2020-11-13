£3m announced for Norfolk and Suffolk walking and cycling projects

A £3m injection will be given to Norfolk and Suffolk projects promoting safe spaces for walking and cycling.

Norfolk County Council has been awarded nearly £1.5m in funding by the Department of Transport.

The funding can be put towards the implementation of School Street, which would close roads to cars at school times and the creation of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) by closing residential side streets to through traffic as a way of tackling “rat runs”.

Projects could also include segregated cycle lanes and improved pedestrian pathways.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: “The council welcomes this announcement and we look forward to working with the Department for Transport to deliver further walking and cycling improvements across the county. We are currently awaiting details from government before we develop our proposals to consult with all stakeholders.”

Suffolk County Council received more than £1.6m for projects in the latest funding.

The council invested previous funding to close a prominent ”rat run” between Market Row to New Market in Beccles as part of work to make routes more attractive for walking and cycling.

To meet the funding criteria, councils will have to meet “tough” conditions from the department, including a detailed consultation process with the community.

The funding is part of a government initiative to encourage more people to carry out “active travelling” by walking or cycling.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said; “It has been great to see so many people build cycling and walking into their daily travel habits. To support them, we know it’s vital to have the right infrastructure in place so everyone – cyclists, pedestrians and motorists – can use our roads.

“Whether you’re walking, cycling, driving or using public transport, people must have the space they need to get around safely.”

Councils will be requested to publish plans and carry out consultation within the community. If plans are approved a monitoring reports on the implementation of the scheme to show how they have been modified based on consultation feedback.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We want to do everything we can to make it easy for people to include some activity in their daily routines – whether that’s cycling to work or walking safely to school.

“We can see the public’s strong appetite for greener and more active travel, and this funding will help ensure the right infrastructure is in place to build truly active neighbourhoods.”