Millions of pounds to boost regeneration schemes in Norfolk and Suffolk

Great Yarmouth has been awarded £750,000 in 'accelerated' Towns Fund cash. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2015

More than £3m has been handed to Norfolk and Suffolk to kickstart regeneration projects - including the creation of a school of nursing and to help create a new hub for digital businesses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Andrews Hall, and Blackfriars Hall in Norwich, known together as The Halls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY St Andrews Hall, and Blackfriars Hall in Norwich, known together as The Halls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich, Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn and Lowestoft are among 101 cities and towns which hope to get millions of pounds through the government’s Towns Fund scheme.

They have submitted ambitious regeneration projects, but an early release of some £80m of “accelerated funding”, means councils have been awarded cash to start work on schemes.

Norwich, whose Towns Fund bid includes proposals for a digital hub in the city centre where digital businesses can start up and grow, along with a revamp for The Halls, has been given £100,000.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “We welcome the release of this extra £1m ahead of the announcement of the outcome of our bid for £25m.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor. Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor.

“This will help us to prepare the way for some major projects in the city. It is important that in these difficult times that we continue to be ambitious and to plan for the future of the city and the people who live here.”

You may also want to watch:

West Norfolk Council has been awarded £750,000, including for a School of Nursing at the College of West Anglia and to make the town centre more attractive.

Proposals for the nursing school have been drawn up by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) and the College of West Anglia, with the support of West Norfolk Council and other partners.

James Wild, North West Norfolk MP. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY James Wild, North West Norfolk MP. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

North West Norfolk MP James Wild said: “This is great news that will kickstart training opportunities for people in West Norfolk and allow QEH to recruitment more staff locally.

“I was delighted to make the case for a School of Nursing to the prime minister and securing this investment is part of the government’s levelling up agenda.

“By investing in the town centre this funding will support projects to encourage more people to support local businesses and create new opportunities.”

Great Yarmouth is to get £750,000 to buy equipment for a special ‘Winter Programme’.

That will be a co-ordinated package to animate the seafront, town and wider borough and to capitalise upon its growing reputation as the national capital of circus.

Lowestoft has also been awarded £750,000. That money is to create a pocket park on land in the town.