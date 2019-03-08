Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Could Norfolk be set for more and taller mobile phone masts?

PUBLISHED: 08:39 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 28 August 2019

Taller mobile phone masts could be allowed if the government relaxes current planning restrictions. Picture: Antony Kelly

Taller mobile phone masts could be allowed if the government relaxes current planning restrictions. Picture: Antony Kelly

ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2007

Towering mobile phone masts could be on the horizon as government ministers look set to relax planning restrictions over them.

However, the announcement could also see opportunity knock for Norfolk to become a pioneering county in the roll-out of 5G mobile networks.

Digital secretary Nicky Morgan this week announced a pot of cash to fund research into the technology, which can be secured by councils and other organisations across the nation.

And with the scheme solely geared at rural areas, it could be an opportunity for Norfolk to put itself at the forefront of digital innovation.

However, the digital secretary also said planning restrictions that currently mean masts can be no more than 25 metres tall on public land could be relaxed.

This means that any local authority bidding for the funding may also have to accept the possibility of bigger, taller and more numerous masts in its area - but it remains to be seen whether Norfolk County Council will bid or not.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman at County Hall  said: "We are currently in discussion with various potential partners from the local public sector, academia and the private sector and are considering whether it is beneficial for Norfolk to bid."

Michael Rayner, planning campaigns consultant for the Campaign for Protection of Rural England in Norfolk (CPRE) said any bid for the cash should be approached with caution.

He said: "In principle, we do support greater connectivity for rural areas - we all want to see rural towns and villages thrive and this is an important part of that.

"However, the proposal to make masts taller and more numerous by relaxing planning control would be a concern.

"There definitely needs to be a balance between improving signal and making sure they do not damage our countryside - so there would need to be a nuanced approach."

A spokesman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said bids were expected to be made jointly  by organisations from both the public and private sector, but led by local authorities.

Last year, a bid from the West Midlands was successful in securing a similar fund geared at urban areas.

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbroken’ - junior football clubhouse destroyed in overnight blaze

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse. Photo: Matty Tibble

‘An absolute sweatbox’ - Norwich City fans describe ‘nightmare’ journey to shock Carabao Cup knockout

Norwich City fans have been trapped on delayed coaches en route to a League Cup game. Photo: Mark Newstead/@AwayDayBible

Farke reveals season-ending injury fears for Klose after City’s League Cup exit

Norwich City defender Timm Klose may have suffered knee ligament damage against Crawley Town Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘They thought he was dead’ - unconscious man found lying face-up in ditch by bin collectors

A neighbour has spoken of his shock after a man was discovered in a ditch on Chapel Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Paul Findlay

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub’s new tenant vows to ‘appeal to everyone’ following controversy

Nigel Barton, right, the new tenant at The Bull pub in Dereham, with barman Ruben Copsey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nurse struck off for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour with vulnerable patient

A mental health nurse in Norfolk has been struck off for inappropriate behavious with a patient. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Heartbroken’ - junior football clubhouse destroyed in overnight blaze

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse. Photo: Matty Tibble

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-0 League Cup shock at Crawley Town

Daniel Farke consoles Adam Idah after Norwich City's 1-0 League Cup defeat at Crawley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘He was a brilliant dad’ - family pay tribute to 43-year-old who died in hostel

Norfolk Coroner's Court, at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists