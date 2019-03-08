Who is likely to become Norwich’s next Lord Mayor and Sheriff?

Nominations have been made for the people to become Norwich’s next Lord Mayor and Sheriff.

Vaughan Thomas, who has been Labour city councillor for Mile Cross since 2015 is in line to succeed Green Martin Schmierer as Lord Mayor.

Mr Thomas is a former welfare rights worker for the Citizens Advice Bureau and has served as the city council’s cabinet member for fairness and equality. His wife Vivien is also a city councillor for Mile Cross.

Dr Marian Prinsley, a past president of the Norwich Hebrew Congregation, is the council’s nomination to succeed Ros Brown as the Sheriff of Norwich.

She has helped boost the profile of the congregation and the wider Jewish community, working hard to help raise the money to develop the Norwich Synagogue in Earlham Road, as part of a bid to create a Jewish Community and Heritage Centre for Norwich.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said, following her nomination at a meeting of the city council on Tuesday: “She has helped raise funds so it can be used not just by the congregation, but the wider community, including the thousands of school children and their teachers who visit the synagogue annually to learn about Judaism.

“She is passionate about the importance of interfaith understanding and about developing educational opportunities to allow us all to understand one another better.

“Most recently Marian was part of the all faith group which met with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, on his visit to Norwich in November last year.”

He said, as an educational psychologist. Dr Prinsely has worked with some of the most vulnerable children in society.

The official mayor-making ceremony will be held in May, following the local elections.

Norwich has had the right to appoint a mayor and sheriff since King Henry IV granted that to the city in 1403.

The charter states that: ‘The mayor may have a sword carried erect before him in the presence of all magnates and lords except the King.

“The Sergeants-at-Mace of the mayor and sheriffs may carry gilt or silver maces with the King’s Arms even before the King within the liberty.”

The added title Lord Mayor was conferred by Edward VII in 1909.