No confidence vote in Labour town councillor

Elaine Addison became the first Labour councillor elected in North Norfolk in 2017. Pictures: Stephen Burke Archant

Items up for discussion at a Norfolk council meeting include a no confidence vote in one of its councillors.

North Walsham Town Council’s agenda for its meeting on Tuesday, January 29 has been published and lists under item 6, no confidence vote in Cllr Addison.

Labour’s Elaine Addison was elected on to the council after winning the North Walsham West ward by-election in 2017. She became the first Labour councillor elected in North Norfolk.

She has not responded to requests from the EDP by phone and social media for a comment today. The town mayor Barry Hester has also been unavailable for comment.

The town’s full council meeting will be held at the Dayspring Centre, Black Swan Loke, North Walsham, from 7pm.