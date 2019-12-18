Search

Council votes to support renewable energy bill

PUBLISHED: 09:02 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 18 December 2019

A Norfolk council has voted to support a bill which would see renewable energy suppliers have the right to sell to local residents. Photo: Rob Howarth

A Norfolk council has voted to support a bill which would see renewable energy suppliers have the right to sell to local residents.

North Norfolk District Council has agreed to support the Local Electricity Bill, which would cut costs for suppliers to set up and run renewable energy firms.

The motion, brought to a full council meeting of NNDC held on Tuesday, December 17, stated: "This council resolves to support the Local Electricity Bill, currently supported by a cross-party group of 115 MPs, which, if made law, would make the setup and running costs of selling renewable electricity to local customers proportionate by establishing a right to local supply."

Liberal Democrat councillor Eric Seward, who proposed the motion, said: "Community scale renewable energy is being blocked - lots of projects that should be being built are not."

The council voted unanimously to approve the motion to back the bill.

