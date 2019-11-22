Search

Advanced search

'It demeans our district' - councillors vote to raise empty property charges

PUBLISHED: 16:41 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 22 November 2019

A levy on long-term empty properties is set to double after councillors raised rates to stamp out unused homes. Pictured, a stock photo of a street of houses. Photo: Iceni Homes

A levy on long-term empty properties is set to double after councillors raised rates to stamp out unused homes. Pictured, a stock photo of a street of houses. Photo: Iceni Homes

Archant

A levy on long-term empty properties is set to double after councillors raised rates to stamp out unused homes.

District councillors in north Norfolk voted to increase the additional charge for homes which have been empty for more than 60 months to 200pc of their council tax rates.

You may also want to watch:

Councils were granted legal powers last year to increase the levy on homes empty for longer than 24 months from 50pc to 100pc of the rates.

And additional powers have now been granted to up the charge to 200pc for properties vacant for five years.

Speaking at a meeting of North Norfolk District Council's (NNDC) full council on Wednesday, November 20, Eric Seward, portfolio holder for finance, said: "We can now charge 200pc which is another financial incentive, we hope, when people are hanging on to empty properties to do something about it.

"I think there is an agreement inside this chamber and outside it that empty properties demean our district."

Most Read

‘Nightmare’ traffic from village to NDR ‘is killing businesses’

Edi Gashi, who owns a car wash in Horsford, has called the traffic and Holt Road a

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Hunt for mystery couple filmed mid-proposal on beach

A community are searching to find a mystery couple caught on camera proposing on Sheringham Beach: Picture: Submitted

Pair struck off for abusing council’s pool car rules

Suffolk County Council has not ruled out another review in the future over the misuse of pool cars. Picture: ARCHANT

New cinema gets go-ahead and aims to open in 2020

How one of the auditoriums at the new cinema could look. Pic: BCA Ltd/Whitworth.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff offered support after three ambulance workers die in two weeks

The ambulance service reported the deaths on their staff intranet. Photo: EEAST

Police called to parish council meeting over ‘verbal and physical abuse’

Police were called to a parish council meeting in The Street, Hindolveston. Picture: Google Maps

TEAM NEWS: Lewis to miss Everton; Drmic out until New Year

Josip Drmic has been ruled out until the New Year with a hamstring injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teenagers who hand in wallet containing £300 reunite with its owner

A group of teenagers from Swaffham handed in a wallet containing hundreds of pounds of cash. Pictured are the 14-year-olds Leo Nixon, Noah Haynes, Braydon Nellist and Kenton Thompson-Jones. Picture: Gordon Hayes

Everton v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP

Christoph Zimmermann is back in training for Norwich City after a foot injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists