Search

Advanced search

Council pledge to tackle ‘systemic racism’ after Black Lives Matter protests

PUBLISHED: 21:47 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 21:47 24 June 2020

A Norfolk council has agreed to “proactively” tackle “systemic racism” and pledged to “improve ignorance” about racial justice. Photo: NNDC

A Norfolk council has agreed to “proactively” tackle “systemic racism” and pledged to “improve ignorance” about racial justice. Photo: NNDC

Archant

A Norfolk council has agreed to “proactively” tackle “systemic racism” and pledged to “improve ignorance” about racial justice.

District councillors in north Norfolk unanimously voted in favour of a motion in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and vowed to act to “eradicate race discrimination in society”.

The motion was put to a North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) full meeting held on Wednesday, June 24, and saw councillors voice their support for the protests which have engulfed the globe after the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by a US police officer.

The motion stated: “After the recent protest marches in the UK as a result of the killing of George Floyd in the USA there has been a noticeable rise in racial tension in the country. There is no place for racism and far more needs to be done to eradicate race discrimination in society.”

READ MORE: For the next generation - what city racism protests meant to those there

It added: “The council recommits to lead by example to ensure equal opportunities for all regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, ethnicity or disability. It is our responsibility to respond thoughtfully and improve our ignorance and educate with the aid of the BAME community.”

Richard Kershaw, Liberal Democrat councillor for Priory ward, who proposed the motion, said: “Black people comprise 3pc of the population in England and Wales but make up 12pc of the prison population. That’s a worse disproportion than the USA.”

He added: “We suffer systemic racism. Positive acceptance is not good enough - we need to be proactive about stopping racism.

You may also want to watch:

“This is something we must all do together.”

READ MORE: Peaceful Black Lives Matter protest takes place in King’s Lynn

And Lucy Shires, the Lib Dem member for Happisburgh, who seconded the motion, added: “Children are just learning to live with racism.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable. We must commit to the future we want to see for all north Norfolk children.”

Christopher Cushing, leader of the council’s Conservative group and Lancaster North member, said: “We abhor racism and we will be supporting this motion.”

While John Rest, leader of the independent group, and Lancaster South councillor, said: “I would have liked a bit more detail and drilled down into, in my view.

“Independent councillors will vote individually, not as a group.”

The motion passed with no votes against and no abstentions.

READ MORE: ‘Appalling’: Outrage as Black Lives Matter graffiti is painted over

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Living the dream - coastal resort in Norfolk among the top 10 most in demand

The beach at Caister, one of Britain's most desirable seaside locations according to Rightmove Picture: Nick Butcher

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Boxer Sam Sexton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

City boss explains surprise Pukki call after Canaries’ fire blanks again in 1-0 Everton defeat

Teemu Pukki was left out of Norwich City's line up for the 1-0 Premier League defeat to Everton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-0 Premier League defeat against Everton

Timm Klose tussles with Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Norwich City 0-1 Everton - Pragmatic Canaries undone by a set-piece to record second straight defeat since restart

Michael Keane's header gave Everton the lead in the second half. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest is set to appeal

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY