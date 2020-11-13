Councillor accused of sleeping during meeting continues to refute claim

A councillor who denied being “fast asleep” during a livestreamed council meeting has continued to refute the accusations.

Conservative councillor Nigel Pearce was accused of being inattentive during a meeting of North Norfolk District Council’s (NNDC) scrutiny committee on November 11.

Liberal Democrat Nigel Lloyd said: “It’s inappropriate for somebody on a livestream to be fast asleep and it casts shame on this council.”

But Mr Pearce denied the claim and said he was doing other work while listening as an observer rather than as a member of the committee.

He said: “I totally refute the accusations offered by Mr Lloyd and steps will be taken along official channels.”

A council spokesman said: “At this time, we have not received a formal complaint through the standards code of conduct committee process.

“If a complaint is received, it goes through the council’s standards committee processes which can be seen in the council’s constitution.”

