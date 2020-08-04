Search

Advanced search

Second phase of council’s Covid-19 help fund launched

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:00 04 August 2020

Sarah Butikofer. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

Sarah Butikofer. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

Liberal Democrats

Small businesses in north Norfolk who have missed out on government support during the pandemic can apply to the district council.

The second and final phase of North Norfolk District Council’s discretionary Covid business grant scheme has been launched, aiming to help firms that pay business rates but have not been helped by previous relief schemes.

You may also want to watch:

The council plans to contact potentially eligible businesses directly, and it is also reopening phase one of the scheme to help firms that have not applied so far.

But firms can also apply, and the deadline is midnight on August 9. Payments will be made in the week of August 24.

When the discretionary scheme was first launched, council leader Sarah Bütikofer said: “I would urge any small business that has so far fallen through the gaps for support during this crisis to get in touch. We really want to make sure we reach out and help as much of our business community as possible through this scheme.”

For more details, search for ‘North Norfolk District Council’s Discretionary Grant Scheme’ on www.north-norfolk.gov.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Huge queues at Norwich restaurants as half-price scheme launches

Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: James Randle

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

The former office of Cole, Bentley and Co. on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

Eight Wetherspoon staff self-isolating after worker tests positive for coronavirus

The William Adams pub in Gorleston, part of the Wetherspoons chain, has said one of its staff members has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

The former office of Cole, Bentley and Co. on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Eight Wetherspoon staff self-isolating after worker tests positive for coronavirus

The William Adams pub in Gorleston, part of the Wetherspoons chain, has said one of its staff members has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

The former office of Cole, Bentley and Co. on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

Eight Wetherspoon staff self-isolating after worker tests positive for coronavirus

The William Adams pub in Gorleston, part of the Wetherspoons chain, has said one of its staff members has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

The ‘least expected place’ - couple’s joy after man proposes over Asda tannoy

Itayi Mokonyora proposed to his girlfriend Astrolisa Zvovuno on a shopping trip to ASDA. Picture: Clarissa Place

Push to fill up voter rolls ahead of next year’s elections

Steve Blatch, North Norfolk District Council chief executive and electoral registration officer for the district. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY