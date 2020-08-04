Second phase of council’s Covid-19 help fund launched
PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:00 04 August 2020
Liberal Democrats
Small businesses in north Norfolk who have missed out on government support during the pandemic can apply to the district council.
The second and final phase of North Norfolk District Council’s discretionary Covid business grant scheme has been launched, aiming to help firms that pay business rates but have not been helped by previous relief schemes.
The council plans to contact potentially eligible businesses directly, and it is also reopening phase one of the scheme to help firms that have not applied so far.
But firms can also apply, and the deadline is midnight on August 9. Payments will be made in the week of August 24.
When the discretionary scheme was first launched, council leader Sarah Bütikofer said: “I would urge any small business that has so far fallen through the gaps for support during this crisis to get in touch. We really want to make sure we reach out and help as much of our business community as possible through this scheme.”
For more details, search for ‘North Norfolk District Council’s Discretionary Grant Scheme’ on www.north-norfolk.gov.uk
