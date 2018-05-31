Council to crack down on illegal puppy farms due to new 'Lucy's Law'

A Norfolk council is set to raise awareness of a clampdown on illegal puppy and kitten farms. Pictured, the North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2011

A Norfolk council is set to raise awareness of a clampdown on illegal puppy and kitten farms.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Legislation known as Lucy's Law, which bans the sale of the baby animals from third parties, is set to come into effect from April 1, 2020.

The law, which effectively bans puppy farms across England, will require prospective owners to deal directly with breeders to purchase their pets.

You may also want to watch:

The law requires that the animals are sold from the place they were born. It also ensures pets are born and raised in a safe place, and kept with their mother.

And North Norfolk District Council, as the licensing authority, will be responsible for enforcing the new law across the district.

At a licensing committee meeting on Monday, January 20, council office Lara Clare said: "It could be us, or it could be the RSPCA prosecuting, or it could be a police prosecution."

She added: "It's bringing it into the public domain so people are more aware."