Search

Advanced search

Council to crack down on illegal puppy farms due to new 'Lucy's Law'

PUBLISHED: 17:21 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 20 January 2020

A Norfolk council is set to raise awareness of a clampdown on illegal puppy and kitten farms. Pictured, the North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A Norfolk council is set to raise awareness of a clampdown on illegal puppy and kitten farms. Pictured, the North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2011

A Norfolk council is set to raise awareness of a clampdown on illegal puppy and kitten farms.

Legislation known as Lucy's Law, which bans the sale of the baby animals from third parties, is set to come into effect from  April 1, 2020.

The law, which effectively bans puppy farms across England, will require prospective owners to deal directly with breeders to purchase their pets.

You may also want to watch:

The law requires that the animals are sold from the place they were born. It also ensures pets are born and raised in a safe place, and kept with their mother.

And North Norfolk District Council, as the licensing authority, will be responsible for enforcing the new law across the district.

At a licensing committee meeting on Monday, January 20, council  office Lara Clare said: "It could be us, or it could be the RSPCA prosecuting, or it could be a police prosecution."

She added: "It's bringing it into the public domain so people are more aware."

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

See inside: £950,000 coastal retreat with six balconies and sea views

A Hunstanton property with sea views has come on the market. Photo: William H Brown Select

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

See inside: £950,000 coastal retreat with six balconies and sea views

A Hunstanton property with sea views has come on the market. Photo: William H Brown Select

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

City Younes deal wide of the mark

Napoli wide player Amin Younes has been linked with a loan move to Norwich City Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Drivers to be targeted in two-week speed campaign

Laser speed gun's view of motorists on the A47 dual carriageway Acle bypass. Photo: Bill Smith

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists