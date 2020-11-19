Search

Council bid to push for second homes tax dodge loophole review succeeds

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 November 2020

Norfolk councillors have called on the government to review a law allowing second-home owners to avoid paying council tax. Pictured, councillor Liz Withington. Photo: Archant

Archant

Norfolk councillors have called on the government to review a law allowing second-home owners to avoid paying council tax.

A legal loophole means people who own second homes can class them as furnished holiday lets and often qualify for 100pc small business rate relief, meaning they pay no council tax or business rates.

North Norfolk district councillor Liz Withington, put a motion to the council at a meeting held on Wednesday, November 18, to ask the government to review the law.

READ MORE: Bid to close second-home owner’s tax dodge loophole

She said to qualify as a furnished holiday let, a home should be let out for at least 105 days a year and be available to let for at least 205 days, but owners did not have to prove occupancy levels.

During the meeting Nigel Dixon, Conservative councillor, said: “I can see the element of equality that will follow this - I will be supporting this motion.”

The vote passed almost unanimously with 36 votes in favour of the motion and two abstentions.

