Search

Advanced search

Video

Councillor ‘anxious’ to see districts benefit from £7.7m recovery fund

PUBLISHED: 15:03 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 07 July 2020

Eric Seward, North Norfolk district councillor for North Walsham East, and Liberal Democrat portfolio holder for finance. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE CANDIDATE

Eric Seward, North Norfolk district councillor for North Walsham East, and Liberal Democrat portfolio holder for finance. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE CANDIDATE

Archant

A councillor has raised “anxiety” over what his district will get in return from its contribution to a £7.7m pot to launch the county’s Covid-19 economic bounceback.

Graham Plant, Norfolk county councillor for economic development. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGraham Plant, Norfolk county councillor for economic development. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Business leaders and Norfolk county council are set to invest millions into the fund, alongside district council contributions and hopes of matched funding from central government.

The money would support firms hit by the effects of coronavirus, help develop new businesses and speed up job creation strategies.

At a meeting of Norfolk county council’s cabinet, held on Monday, July 6, councillors agreed to invest £1m into the fund, from its Covid-19 grant from the government.

READ MORE: Pot of £7.7m to help Norfolk recover from virus, but critics ‘underwhelmed’

Steve Blatch, chief executive of North Norfolk District Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSteve Blatch, chief executive of North Norfolk District Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

While business leaders from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) will add £2m to the council’s investment, and Norfolk’s seven district councils are set to invest £150,000 each.

Councillors also hope the fund will include £3.7m either from the 2019-20 business rates pool, or the underspend from money awarded to councils for small businesses coronavirus grants.

A report stated the council is requesting government double the pot to £7.7m “to maximise the recovery effort in Norfolk”.

But at a North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) meeting, on July 6, a councillor asked for assurance that the district would “actually get something back in return”.

READ MORE: Government ‘new deal’ cash for Norfolk labelled ‘crumbs’

Chief executive Steve Blatch said the Norfolk leaders forum met on Friday, July 3, to discuss the restart and recovery plans prepared by the New Anglia LEP.

He told councillors it was felt there was an opportunity to develop a fund to kick start infrastructure and skills projects, with £150k supplied by each area, and hopes government would be prepared to match that spend via the business grants underspend.

“This is a request to government that the money be retained in Norfolk,” he said.

But Eric Seward, finance cabinet member asked: “When the chief executive talks about using these funds for infrastructure and skills, could he give any examples of what kinds of things could be happening in north Norfolk that wouldn’t happen without these funds? I’m anxious to ensure in providing this money we actually get something back in return.”

Mr Blatch said: “There are a number of projects that could be brought forward in north Norfolk, from business hubs to skills advice projects.

“We would submit a portfolio of projects to the fund.”

READ MORE: Plan to ‘instil confidence’ as visitors set to return to Norfolk’s coastal areas

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk residents warned they may see ‘brown, orange or yellow’ tap water

Anglian Water warned that people may be experiencing discoloured water on Tuesday. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Norwich restaurant to sever ties with Deliveroo over claims of delays and dropped food

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dentists charge patients up to £50 to cover cost of extra PPE

Some dentists are charging their patients an extra fee to cover the cost of PPE needed to protect them from coronavirus. Photo: Getty Images

Man in serious condition after stabbing in town

Police have cordoned off the Kingsway Pavillion, off Riversway, King's Lynn, following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop

Canaries don’t want realism to be mistaken for surrender ahead of Watford clash

Daniel Farke has spoken as honestly as ever about Norwich City's situation Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Sex offender dies in prison from cancer, inquest hears

Convicted sex offender Roger Haynes who died on November 24, 2019 at Norwich Prison from cancer Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

City road closed after crash involving cyclist and car

Riverside Road in Norwich has been shut by the police. Picture: Ruth Lawes