North Norfolk District Council adopt anti-Semitism definition

PUBLISHED: 08:02 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 18 December 2019

Sarah Butikofer, Liberal Democrat council leader on North Norfolk District Council. Photo: Sarah Butikofer

Paul Heinrich

A Norfolk council has agreed to adopt a legally binding definition of anti-Semitism.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) voted to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)'s working definition of anti-Semitism.

The definition, which defines anti-Semitism as "a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as a hatred towards Jews", was adopted at a meeting held on Tuesday, December 17.

Liberal Democrat councillor Eric Seward, said: "I do sometimes ask myself how on earth have we got into this situation. If we are going to deal with the scourge of religious bigotry, public leaders have to stand firm."

Sarah Butikofer added: "I think we need to go further. The motion only talks about anti-Semitism and sadly it is not just Jewish people who are victims of hate crimes."

The motion to adopt the definition was unanimously approved and the scrutiny committee will consider how the council can build upon it.

