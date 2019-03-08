Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Nine homes could be built on a former bus depot in Fakenham

PUBLISHED: 14:32 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 31 July 2019

Plans have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) by Pryde Homes in Lowestoft and show plans to build a new estate on Claypit Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) by Pryde Homes in Lowestoft and show plans to build a new estate on Claypit Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Plans have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to build nine homes on a former bus depot in Fakenham.

Plans have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) by Pryde Homes in Lowestoft and show plans to build a new estate on Claypit Lane. Picture: Google MapsPlans have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) by Pryde Homes in Lowestoft and show plans to build a new estate on Claypit Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Pryde Homes in Lowestoft submitted the plans to build a new estate on Claypit Lane.

If approved the depot, which was used by Sanders Coaches, would be demolished and six two bedroom properties, two three bed properties and a bungalow would be erected in its place.

You may also want to watch:

The depot, which was sold by Sanders Coaches in May 2019, will also have 16 parking spaces available for residential use.

Charles Sanders, owner of the company said: "We did not have sufficient business in the Fakenham so we moved our operations to Holt.

"We had complaints because the depot was in the middle of housing and the busses would make a lot of noise early in the morning when starting up. I think the council will be happy with the plans."

No jobs or busses have been lost since the selling of the Fakenham Bus Depot.

Most Read

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Tributes to popular doctor who served town for 30 years

Former Dereham doctor Andy Marczewski. Picture: Courtesy of Dr Marczewski's family

Plumber guilty of fraud leaves more families thousands out of pocket

Kenneth and Sylvia Lynn said builder Stuart Otter failed to finish renovation works in their home in Beccles. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Anger at metal barrier being installed to restrict access to Norfolk beach

People protesting against new gate at West Runton beach. L=R, Bev Burnham, Liz Quigley, Nigel and Teresa Turner. Pictures: David Bale

North Norfolk hotel sold by football club chairman

The George Hotel, Cley. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Six men with ladder at village church were ‘looking for ghosts’

Holy Trinity Church, in Blythbugh, near Southwold. Picture: Google Maps

Inquest delayed into death of teenager involved in crash with cement mixer

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists