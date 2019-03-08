Nine homes could be built on a former bus depot in Fakenham

Plans have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to build nine homes on a former bus depot in Fakenham.

Pryde Homes in Lowestoft submitted the plans to build a new estate on Claypit Lane.

If approved the depot, which was used by Sanders Coaches, would be demolished and six two bedroom properties, two three bed properties and a bungalow would be erected in its place.

The depot, which was sold by Sanders Coaches in May 2019, will also have 16 parking spaces available for residential use.

Charles Sanders, owner of the company said: "We did not have sufficient business in the Fakenham so we moved our operations to Holt.

"We had complaints because the depot was in the middle of housing and the busses would make a lot of noise early in the morning when starting up. I think the council will be happy with the plans."

No jobs or busses have been lost since the selling of the Fakenham Bus Depot.