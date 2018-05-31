Search

Advanced search

Village eatery closure due to 'Brexit situation', says former diner owner

PUBLISHED: 14:44 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 13 February 2020

The owner of a family restaurant which closed after thirty years has blamed the business failure on Brexit. Pictured, Nick's Diner in Deopham. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

The owner of a family restaurant which closed after thirty years has blamed the business failure on Brexit. Pictured, Nick's Diner in Deopham. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

The owner of a family restaurant which closed after thirty years has blamed the business' failure on Brexit.

Craig and Sara Armitage owned Nick's Diner for eight years. Photo: SubmittedCraig and Sara Armitage owned Nick's Diner for eight years. Photo: Submitted

Sara Armitage and her husband Craig ran Nick's Diner, in Deopham, for eight years after taking over in 2011.

But the business served its last customers in August 2018, before closing its doors after more than thirty years.

And now Mrs Armitage has said the decision to shut up shop was sparked by uncertainty over the UK's prolonged exit from the European Union.

She said: "My husband and I wanted to sell it for two-and-a-half years. We didn't want to close.

Nick's Diner served its last customers in August 2018, before closing its doors after more than thirty years. Pictured, the Blue Nick burger. Photo: Sonya Duncan/ArchantNick's Diner served its last customers in August 2018, before closing its doors after more than thirty years. Pictured, the Blue Nick burger. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

"Obviously its the situation and Brexit and all these things."

The couple are set to convert the restaurant's floor space into a three-bed property, so they can remain living in the village which has been their home since 2004.

READ MORE: Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Mrs Armitage said businesses in the village had been struggling for a number of years.

Sara Armitage said the decision to close Nick's Diner was sparked by uncertainty over the UKs prolonged exit from the European Union. Photo: Sonya Duncan/ArchantSara Armitage said the decision to close Nick's Diner was sparked by uncertainty over the UKs prolonged exit from the European Union. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

"It's easier to sell a failing business in a good location, than a good business in a poor location," she added.

You may also want to watch:

She made the comments following a meeting of South Norfolk Council's planning committee, held on Wednesday, February 13, where councillors agreed to grant the owners permission to change the site's use from restaurant to residential.

The decision had to come to the planning committee as it "would result in a loss of employment".

A report presented to the committee described the site as being in "a relatively remote location" and said it was "not on a busy through route".

There is also a limit to the number of cars which can be parked at the site, due to a covenant on the property.

READ MORE: Family diner that closed after 30 years could be turned into house

The diner was first marketed at £425,000, before being dropped to £395,000, £375,000 with a leasehold option, and finally to £360,000.

The officers report said Mr and Mrs Armitage had thoroughly explored the sale of the business and "despite reducing the sale price on four occasions and offering a leasehold option, only five viewings took place and no offers were made".

An estate agent commented that the "issue was the location of site and a lack of passing trade".

Councillors voted unanimously to agree to the conversion.

Mrs Armitage added: "Obviously we're really pleased.

"It's an opportunity to stay there which is what we wanted."

READ MORE: Tributes paid to founder of Nick's Diner in Deopham

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Man seriously injured after being hit with metal bar in case of mistaken identity

A man was assaulted with metal bar in a case of mistaken identity on York Road in Great Yarmouth on February 5). Picture: Google Maps.

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

New primary school will be first of its kind in Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new Wymondham College Prep School. The Sapientia Education Trust, which is sponsoring the school, has had to delay the opening of its boarding provision. Picture: LSI/Morgan Sindall

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man seriously injured after being hit with metal bar in case of mistaken identity

A man was assaulted with metal bar in a case of mistaken identity on York Road in Great Yarmouth on February 5). Picture: Google Maps.

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Wetherspoons granted licence for new pub after no-one objects

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Warning cash for speed cameras to stop NDR rat-runners could disappear

West End in Costessey. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Neighbours describe ‘screams and blood’ after man attacked with iron bar

York Road in Great Yarmouth where police say a man was attacked with an iron bar in the early hours of the morning on February 5 Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24