Former leader Nick Daubney standing down from West Norfolk council

PUBLISHED: 08:50 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 26 March 2019

Nick Daubney, who is standing down at the next election in May Picture: Denise Bradley

Nick Daubney, who is standing down at the next election in May Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

West Norfolk’s mayor and former borough council leader is standing down at the next elections.

Nick Daubney, 68, said he wanted to pursue other interests after 20 years on the council, much of it spent as leader.

“I made the decision when I was removed from cabinet two years ago,” he said. “I’ll have done 20 years when the elections come round.”

Mr Daubney, from Pott Row, represented the South Wootton ward. He recently successfully opposed plans for hundreds of new homes on Knights Hill.

He said other highlights of his political career included “protecting” west Norfolk against proposals for a county-wide unitary council, along with economic development such as bringing Palm Paper to Lynn.

He also played a leading part in the campaign to stop an incinerator being built at Saddlebow, on the outskirts of the town.

“It sounds a bit perverse to say but I enjoyed that battle,” he said. “It was community, it didn’t matter what your background was, it was west Norfolk coming together because we didn’t want it.”

Mr Daubney said he already had plans for how he would spend his time when he leaves the council chamber at May’s local government elections.

“I want to do other things and I want to enjoy a bit more leisure time,” he said. “I want to train as a town guide and help my wife with her business.”

