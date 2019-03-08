Video

Departing BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad thanks listeners - but tight-lipped on bid to be MP

Nick Conrad. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

BBC Radio Norfolk's departing breakfast show presenter Nick Conrad has bid farewell to his listeners - but is tight-lipped on his bid to become an MP.

It is understood that Mr Conrad has signed a non-disclosure agreement which means he cannot comment on his hopes of becoming the next Conservative candidate for Broadland, following Keith Simpson's decision not to stand in next month's election.

But Mr Conrad, who writes a column for the EDP, has confirmed he has quit the BBC, where he has presented the radio station's breakfast programme since 2016.

He said: "I sadly cannot comment on speculation and I am not in a position to be able to comment on some of the rumours that are circulating, but I am aware of them.

"But I would like to take this opportunity to reach out to my listeners to say thank you for 12 of the most enjoyable years on BBC Radio Norfolk, talking about a county that I love and about issues that I care passionately about.

"The radio programme has allowed me to campaign for change and to work alongside brilliant organisations, such as the EDP and Evening News, to try and get things done in our county.

"But most of all it has given me the most pleasure to talk to people on a daily basis who have helped me grow as an individual and allowed me to see the world from a different perspective and have enriched my life.

READ MORE: Nick Conrad in bid to become Conservative MP

"Whatever the future holds I am extremely grateful for my time with the BBC, for the opportunities I have had and the people I have worked with.

"Some of the messages I have had from colleagues past and present have been so heart-warming and I am so grateful for them."

Mr Conrad, whose last show was broadcast on Thursday, is understood to be one of three candidates battling it out to become the Conservative choice to run in Broadland.

Broadland Conservative Association will hear from the candidates at a meeting on Wednesday night before deciding who should be their candidate.

Former Anglia TV presenter Helen McDermott, who worked with Mr Conrad on Mustard TV, said: "Obviously I've known Nick for a long time and I just have to say that whatever he does he does with great enthusiasm.

"I'm sure Radio Norfolk will miss him but he is - annoyingly for me - very young and enthusiastic and as far as I'm concerned very likeable.

"He will have done his homework and he will work hard.

"He's bloody good at whatever he turns his hand to. I think he'll be great."

She added: "You've got to have a thick skin. I think he will be able to deal with what may come his way - he'll cope with the rough and the smooth.

"He will give his all, whatever it is. He's got such a lot of energy."

She said she didn't know he was standing and added: "I was concerned actually because he wasn't on the radio and I was a bit worried, hoping he was alright.

"When he was off for several days last time he was rather ill. I sent him a message saying I hoped he was alright and he never got back to me."

She added: "In all the time I knew him, he never disclosed what party he would be interested in. There will be people who say he was biased but he kept that very close to his chest - he was probably debating it himself."

