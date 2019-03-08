Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

NHS ‘faking’ numbers on bed blocking blame, says boss of adult social care

PUBLISHED: 14:02 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 14 March 2019

Figures for delayed transfers of care from hospitals frustrated Norfolk Council Council bosses. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/VILevi

Figures for delayed transfers of care from hospitals frustrated Norfolk Council Council bosses. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/VILevi

VILevi

NHS bosses were accused of ‘faking the numbers’ by the head of Norfolk County Council’s adult social care committee, who said the council was being unfairly blamed for delayed transfers of care from hospital.

James Bullion, director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.James Bullion, director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Each month, NHS England publishes figures about so-called bed blocking, in which they state whether a delay was down to the NHS, social care or both.

Those figures are collated for the county’s various hospitals and trusts at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - but until now they were not given to the council for verification before submission to NHS England.

And, at a meeting of the county council’s adult social care committee, James Bullion, director of adult social care, spoke of his frustration that the brunt of blame was being attributed to issues with social care.

Mr Bullion said: “I’m afraid the NHS are still faking the numbers. We still have problems with social care having numbers attributed to it.”

He said the council had been negotiating with the NHS for more than 18 months, so the picture could be better reflected and that there had been a peer review to explore the issue.

Mr Bullion said not having correct figures made it difficult to properly manage care - and decide where to direct resources.

Speaking after the meeting, he estimated 200 days of delayed transfers were wrongly attributed to social care.

He said: “These are real people and if you are in a position of focusing on who to blame, you are not focusing on the people and the real issues.

“If we’re in a situation where we have greater confidence in the numbers, we will be better able to hold ourselves to account for intiiatives which will reduce the overall delays.”

But Mr Bullion said changes were about to be made which he hoped would paint a fairer picture.

Speaking on behalf of the NHS in Norfolk and Waveney, Mark Burgis, from NHS North Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We all recognise our data needs to be as accurate as possible so we can spot problems and fix them together as ‘one’ system.

“With this in mind, the NHS and adult social care have recently agreed some clearer protocols in the way we record data. In this way we shall continue to work in partnership to improve care for local people.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A city centre street has been closed after high winds have torn a chunk of cladding off a tower block

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. Picture: Archant

Hundreds of employees facing redundancy following fundraising firm collapse

HOME Fundraising Ltd had an office at St Vedast House on St Vedast Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

The inside track on Farke’s City contract talks

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have turned Norwich City into Championship promotion contenders Picture: Denise Bradley

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists