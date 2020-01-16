New £600,000 toilets set to be approved in coastal town

A coastal town's public toilet will be demolished and rebuilt as part of a £600,000 scheme to revamp facilities across the district.

A coastal town's public toilets will be demolished and rebuilt as part of a £600,000 scheme to revamp facilities across the district.

The facilities, at the North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) owned Stearmans Yard carpark in Wells, are set to be completely remodelled.

The facilities, at the North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) owned Stearmans Yard carpark in Wells, are set to be completely remodelled.

New facilities would include a separate male and female toilet along with a 'changing places' facility, three accessible or gender neutral toilets and a family room.

NNDC currently own 39 sets of public toilets and despite it not being a statutory requirement to provide them, is keen to continue to do so.



Wells Town Council has objected the plans, and in a public statement said: "Although the town council agrees better toilet facilities are needed the design of the building, it particularly the cladding, has no place in the conservation area.

"The proposed building does not fit in with nearby buildings and would make for an unacceptable precedent."

The Norfolk Coastal Partnership also raised concerns about the materials used in the redevelopment.

Councillors on the development committee will discuss the proposal on January 23 at 9.30am.