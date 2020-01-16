Search

Advanced search

New £600,000 toilets set to be approved in coastal town

PUBLISHED: 11:43 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 16 January 2020

A coastal town’s public toilet will be demolished and rebuilt as part of a £600,000 scheme to revamp facilities across the district. Picture: Google Maps

A coastal town's public toilet will be demolished and rebuilt as part of a £600,000 scheme to revamp facilities across the district. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A coastal town's public toilets will be demolished and rebuilt as part of a £600,000 scheme to revamp facilities across the district.

The facilities, at the North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) owned Stearmans Yard carpark in Wells, are set to be completely remodelled. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilThe facilities, at the North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) owned Stearmans Yard carpark in Wells, are set to be completely remodelled. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

The facilities, at the North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) owned Stearmans Yard carpark in Wells, are set to be completely remodelled.

New facilities would include a separate male and female toilet along with a 'changing places' facility, three accessible or gender neutral toilets and a family room.

You may also want to watch:

NNDC currently own 39 sets of public toilets and despite it not being a statutory requirement to provide them, is keen to continue to do so.

The facilities, at the North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) owned Stearmans Yard carpark in Wells, are set to be completely remodelled. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilThe facilities, at the North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) owned Stearmans Yard carpark in Wells, are set to be completely remodelled. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Wells Town Council has objected the plans, and in a public statement said: "Although the town council agrees better toilet facilities are needed the design of the building, it particularly the cladding, has no place in the conservation area.

"The proposed building does not fit in with nearby buildings and would make for an unacceptable precedent."

The Norfolk Coastal Partnership also raised concerns about the materials used in the redevelopment.

Councillors on the development committee will discuss the proposal on January 23 at 9.30am.

Most Read

‘I thought he’d died’ - Man’s life saved by 27 minutes of CPR

Laura Stone was among two people who came to the aid of a gentleman who had a heart attack outside the Fat Cat and Canary Pub. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Norwich bar announces closure

Platform Twelve Piano Bar has announced it will close. Picture: Google Street View

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Butcher shut down by health inspectors after mouse droppings and ‘wee’ found

Maipop Farm in Walsoken, where mouse droppings were found in the butcher's shop Picture: Harry Rutter

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Butcher shut down by health inspectors after mouse droppings and ‘wee’ found

Maipop Farm in Walsoken, where mouse droppings were found in the butcher's shop Picture: Harry Rutter

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Norwich bar announces closure

Platform Twelve Piano Bar has announced it will close. Picture: Google Street View

‘People can grieve 10 years on’: Funeral home launches new support sessions

Lucy Coote and Wendy Meyhew of Rosedale Funeral Home Beccles. Photo: Steve Adams

40pc of people don’t know how to call the coastguard, research shows

Campaign launched to show why dialling 999 for the Coastguard matters. Picture shows Lands End Coastguard Rescue Team. Picture: Colin Higgs
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists