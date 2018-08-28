Search

New three-party Cabinet for North Norfolk District Council announced

PUBLISHED: 16:47 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:47 26 November 2018

New leader at NNDC, Sarah Butikofer has announced her cabinet. Pictures: David Bale

Archant

A three-party Cabinet has been named by the new Leader of North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

Sarah Butikofer, who was elected on Wednesday, said she was “honoured and excited to be the new Leader of North Norfolk District Council”.

She said: “In keeping with my commitment to work with unity, I am delighted to unveil my new cross-party Cabinet and look forward to us all working together.

“Every person on this Cabinet will be able to give their own views when we are discussing the topics of importance to the people of North Norfolk.

“I would not describe this as a coalition, but as a cross-party Cabinet working for the good of North Norfolk and its communities.

“There will be no political whipping by me of those on the Cabinet.”

The Cabinet is made up of four Liberal Democrats, two Conservatives and one Independent.

John Lee, Sue Arnold, Duncan Baker, Becky Palmer and Richard Price have all lost their Cabinet roles.

The new team consists of:

Sarah Butikofer, Leader and portfolio holder for Corporate Services, Asset Commercialisation, Customer Services and Community Engagement (Liberal Democrat).

Eric Seward, Deputy Leader and portfolio holder for Finance, Revenues and Benefits (Liberal Democrat).

Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for Environment and Property (Liberal Democrat).

Karen Ward, portfolio holder for Housing, Planning and Planning Policy (Liberal Democrat).

Nigel Dixon, portfolio holder for Economic Development and Business and Tourism (Conservative).

Hilary Cox, portfolio holder for Leisure, Culture and Licensing (Conservative).

Angie Fitch-Tillett, portfolio holder for Coastal, Health and Wellbeing (Independent).

The Cabinet will meet for the first time in public on Monday at 10am at the North Norfolk District Council offices in Cromer.

