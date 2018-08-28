Search

New Thetford electoral ward named after Norfolk Celtic tribe

PUBLISHED: 13:40 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:40 07 December 2018

Ruins on the Norfolk Walk in Thetford: Photo: stock image, Archant

A new electoral ward created in Thetford has been named after a Celtic tribe who lived in the area, after councillors raised concerns of confusion.

Breckland Council have agreed the name of a new parish ward created in Thetford should be Iceni.

At a meeting on Thursday, December 6, councillors passed an amendment to a motion to name the ward New Saxon, and settled on Iceni, a Celtric tribe from Norfolk at the time of Roman Britain.

Cllr Elizabeth Gould, who proposed the amendment, said in her experience when names were changed there could be confusion.

She said: “There are Iceni connections in that area and I propose the name Iceni.”

Cllr Terry Jermy said: “I support the amendment that Iceni is an appropriate name

“It’s really important we’re clear and make sure people understand where their wards are, and I’m happy to accept that amendment.”

The motion to create the new ward passed, with one councillor in opposition.

