Search

Advanced search

New tax could add 'significant' cost to ship Norfolk's rubbish to Netherlands incinerator

PUBLISHED: 15:54 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 07 January 2020

The waste incinerator at Great Blakenham. Photograph Simon Parker

The waste incinerator at Great Blakenham. Photograph Simon Parker

Archant

A new tax on rubbish sent to the Netherlands to be burned could cause a "significant budget pressure" for Norfolk County Council.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

After plans for a controversial incinerator near King's Lynn was scrapped in 2013, the county council has been sending 200,000 tonnes of the county's waste to be burned at incinerators in Suffolk, Germany and the Netherlands.

But, in its national budget, the Dutch government agreed from January 1, it would be taxing rubbish which was exported to the country for incineration.

It would add more than 30 euros to each tonne of waste exported to the Netherlands to be burned.

The county council, through its contractors, sent more than 100,000 tonnes there in 2018/19 at a cost of more than £11m.

Between April and September last year, 44,000 tonnes was sent, at a cost of £4.8m.

You may also want to watch:

Within the county council's budget, which will be discussed by the Conservative-controlled cabinet on Monday ahead of a final decision by full council next month, the risk is highlighted - but no provision for extra costs made.

The documents state: "A risk is emerging in relation to potential pressures within the council's waste budgets which relates to the potential implementation of import taxes on refuse derived fuel (RDF) in the Netherlands from January 2020.

"In the event that these are implemented, and subject to contractors' decisions about export RDF material, there is a risk of a significant budget pressure arising in 2020-21.

"The budget currently makes no provision for these potential additional costs due to the uncertainty around a number of variables which would have an impact on the overall level of the pressure."

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance, said: "This is going to have an impact, but at this point we do not know the figure.

"All we can do is mitigate for it. We are talking to our contractors about the issue but we will need to make a future adjustment in the budget before it is baked in."

Meanwhile, the contract which sees Norfolk send waste to the incinerator in Great Blakenham was due to come to an end.

However, Suffolk County Council is prepared to allow 20,000 tonnes a year to continue to be burned there and the cabinet is due to agree to that next week.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

IN PICTURES: Dramatic cliff collapse images show how close caravans came to destruction

Frank Rumble, 72, lives next door to theTrimingham House Caravan Park on the north Norfolk coast where a massive cliff fall has left vans dangerously close to the edge. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The diggers move in to create new Porsche centre

Work is going on to create the new Porsche centre in Norwich. Pic: Porsch Norwich

Woman knocked off motorbike by deer blames men shooting animals

Saranne Durrant, 33, from Ormesby, was knocked off her motorbike by a deer on Yarmouth Road near Dilham. Picture: Steve Potter.

Most Read

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich bar closes down

Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant

Raw chicken defrosted on floor and ill food handlers - takeaway given zero food hygiene score

Cleopatra in Norwich, on Knowland Grove. Photo: Lauren Cope

Revealed: NDR roundabout accident blackspots

The police and fire service attended 54 crashes on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) since it opened. Picture: Archant

Woman knocked off motorbike by deer blames men shooting animals

Saranne Durrant, 33, from Ormesby, was knocked off her motorbike by a deer on Yarmouth Road near Dilham. Picture: Steve Potter.

‘I never imagined it would be possible’ - Grandmother sheds more than 11 stone

Dianne Dack (pictured before), of Dereham, has lost a total of 11 stone and 7lbs. Picture: SUPPLIED BY DIANNE DACK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists