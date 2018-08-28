‘It is incredibly disappointing:’ Windows damaged at revamped shelter before it even opens

The shelter on Lowestoft promenade, which is being refurbished for people to sit and enjoy views of the coast. Pictures: Mark Boggis Archant

It is set to be a haven for those admiring Lowestoft’s stunning sea views.

But before work to revamp it has even finished, vandals have already smashed two new windows at a former lifeguard station on the town’s promenade.

The station is being restored as part of a wider scheme to regenerate Lowestoft, and Waveney District Council has expressed its disappointment at the vandalism.

A council spokesman said: “It is incredibly disappointing that this building has already been damaged before the work is even complete, however we will repair the damage and continue with the refurbishment as planned.

“This will include the fitting of roller shutters to protect the structure from future damage.”

A council spokesman said: “The former lifeguard station along the promenade is currently being refurbished, as part of wider work to regenerate Lowestoft’s seafront.

“The refurbishment will see improvements to the existing structure, an access ramp, raised flooring and the reinstatement of the glazing which provides stunning views of our beautiful beach.

He added: “Before being used as a lifeguard station, this 1930s shelter enabled people to sit and enjoy unspoilt views.”

“We want to bring this opportunity back and are creating a high quality shelter for visitors and the community to enjoy, and to take pride in.”

With the council commissioning international designer Wayne Hemingway to produce a vision to regenerate Lowestoft’s South Beach and Seafront, and highlight the potential opportunities the area could offer, the seafront vision builds on the priorities of the Lowestoft Coastal Community Team (CCT).

The Lowestoft CCT was set up in 2015 and has focused on developing and delivering a strategy as it works to ensure that the seafront is an attractive, high-quality and exciting place for residents, businesses and visitors throughout the year.

Part of the vision includes the First Light Festival – with plans progressing for a 24-hour festival on Lowestoft’s South Beach on June 22/23.

To find out more about the vision for the seafront visit www.lowestoftsouthbeach.co.uk