‘A truly innovative concept:’ Landlords invited to find out more about new scheme

A selective licensing scheme for a deprived ward in Norfolk will begin in the New Year.

The new five year scheme for the Nelson ward of Great Yarmouth has been introduced to root out unethical and rogue landlords.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council agreed to introduce the scheme, which requires landlords of most private rented housing to be licensed and meet conditions around health and safety and standards, two months ago.

And now private sector landlords with properties located within the Nelson ward in Great Yarmouth will be able to apply for their required licence from next week (Monday, December 3), ahead of the selective licensing scheme beginning on January 7, 2019.

The borough council is also holding two drop-in information sessions, on December 5 and 6, to give landlords another chance to find out more about the scheme, which was agreed after a 10-week consultation. This was despite 94pc of landlords and letting agencies opposing the selective licensing scheme during the consultation.

The scheme aims to help improve living conditions and quality of life for private sector tenants, while creating a level playing field for ethical landlords – by making it harder for unethical landlords to prosper.

With landlords encouraged to make their applications through Home Safe, Andy Grant, chairman of the housing and neighbourhoods committee, said: “This important scheme, which is about improving lives for residents, has been approved by full council following public consultation, and we are now focused on supporting landlords through the application process.”

Carl Agar, chief executive of Home Safe, said: “We are delighted to be working with Great Yarmouth Borough Council as their delivery partner for this selective licensing scheme and look forward to working with landlords in the Nelson ward.

“This is a truly innovative concept where landlords who are members of Home Safe will receive support and development opportunities to help them remain compliant and keep their properties free from hazards.”

The drop-in information sessions will take place at Great Yarmouth Library, on December 5 from 4pm to 7pm, and at the Town Hall on December 6 from 9am to noon. Tenants are welcome to attend.

Landlords can submit applications online from December 3 via www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/selective-licensing