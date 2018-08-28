Search

Advanced search

‘A truly innovative concept:’ Landlords invited to find out more about new scheme

PUBLISHED: 06:30 26 November 2018

Great Yarmouth's Nelson ward. Photo: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth's Nelson ward. Photo: Archant Library

A selective licensing scheme for a deprived ward in Norfolk will begin in the New Year.

The new five year scheme for the Nelson ward of Great Yarmouth has been introduced to root out unethical and rogue landlords.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council agreed to introduce the scheme, which requires landlords of most private rented housing to be licensed and meet conditions around health and safety and standards, two months ago.

And now private sector landlords with properties located within the Nelson ward in Great Yarmouth will be able to apply for their required licence from next week (Monday, December 3), ahead of the selective licensing scheme beginning on January 7, 2019.

The borough council is also holding two drop-in information sessions, on December 5 and 6, to give landlords another chance to find out more about the scheme, which was agreed after a 10-week consultation. This was despite 94pc of landlords and letting agencies opposing the selective licensing scheme during the consultation.

The scheme aims to help improve living conditions and quality of life for private sector tenants, while creating a level playing field for ethical landlords – by making it harder for unethical landlords to prosper.

With landlords encouraged to make their applications through Home Safe, Andy Grant, chairman of the housing and neighbourhoods committee, said: “This important scheme, which is about improving lives for residents, has been approved by full council following public consultation, and we are now focused on supporting landlords through the application process.”

Carl Agar, chief executive of Home Safe, said: “We are delighted to be working with Great Yarmouth Borough Council as their delivery partner for this selective licensing scheme and look forward to working with landlords in the Nelson ward.

“This is a truly innovative concept where landlords who are members of Home Safe will receive support and development opportunities to help them remain compliant and keep their properties free from hazards.”

The drop-in information sessions will take place at Great Yarmouth Library, on December 5 from 4pm to 7pm, and at the Town Hall on December 6 from 9am to noon. Tenants are welcome to attend.

Landlords can submit applications online from December 3 via www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/selective-licensing

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Emergency meeting called as all senior doctors at Norfolk hospital slam surgery proposals as ‘unsafe’

Jo Rust, secretary of the King's Lynn Trades Council at the protest outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Chris Bishop

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Video ‘We probably wouldn’t be stood here’ - Boss on how gas valve prevented disaster in suspected factory explosion

Fire crews at the scene of a suspected expolsion at Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Picture Bethany Wales.

Video ‘I just want justice’ - ex-footballer’s daughter denied inquest legal aid

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he had many unexplained injuries. Picture: IAN BURT

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Emergency meeting called as all senior doctors at Norfolk hospital slam surgery proposals as ‘unsafe’

Jo Rust, secretary of the King's Lynn Trades Council at the protest outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Chris Bishop

Video ‘We probably wouldn’t be stood here’ - Boss on how gas valve prevented disaster in suspected factory explosion

Fire crews at the scene of a suspected expolsion at Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Picture Bethany Wales.

‘What it’s like bringing up our three autistic boys when help has been cut’

Three of the family's four boys have autism but the services which have helped them cope have been cut. Picture: Getty Images/Stock image

Strictly Come Dancing: Six things from Week 10 to talk about

Oti Mabuse, Graeme Swann - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after engineering work overruns

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast