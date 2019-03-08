New roundabout work to reduce A140 to 30mph from next week

The 30mph speed limit for work on a new roundabout will include a stretch of the A140 at Tasburgh that has been the scene of fatal accidents. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant

Construction of a £4.5m roundabout to replace a crossroads that is an accident blackspot will see speed on part of the A140 reduced to 30mph.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Work is set to start in earnest next week on the new roundabout to replace the existing Hempnall crossroads junction between Long Stratton and Tasburgh.

The crossroads have become notorious as the scene of nine crashes in the past five years, with 13 people hurt, two of them seriously.

Some preparatory work on the new road lay-out at the junction of the A140 and the B1527 Hempnall Road, which it is hoped will make the road safer, was carried out at the end of last year.

Now construction work is set to begin. Preliminary work from May 7 to May 20 will see a 30mph speed limit and lane closure on A140 between 8pm and 6am; before a 24-hour 30mph limit is imposed from May 20 to November 1 for the main work.

The existing stretch of the A140 near Long Stratton where 10 accidents have happened in five years at Hempnall Crossroads. Picture: Norfolk County Council The existing stretch of the A140 near Long Stratton where 10 accidents have happened in five years at Hempnall Crossroads. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The 30mph limits cover a section of the road from Brands Lane in Long Stratton to Quaker Lane in Tasburgh that includes the location of accidents where last October 17-year-old Shannon Gittings, from Diss, lost her life, and Anthony Glover, of Norwich, died after a crash on New Year's Eve.

The roundabout is being built slightly to the west of the existing crossroads in order to keep disruption on the busy Norwich to Ipswich road to a minimum.

The scheme is expected to cost £4.57m, with £3.05m funding from the Department for Transport and £650,000 from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership's Growth Deal with central government.

The remainder will come from Norfolk County Council and Community Infrastructure Levy, a charge on house builders.

Plans for the new roundabout to replace the dangerous Hempnall crossroads on the A140 near Long Stratton where work will start in ernest on May 20. Image: Norfolk County Council Plans for the new roundabout to replace the dangerous Hempnall crossroads on the A140 near Long Stratton where work will start in ernest on May 20. Image: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council argues the scheme will unlock economic growth and enable the delivery of development in the area as well as improving road safety at the junction with a history of accidents and on the side roads to Hempnall and Tharston and Hapton.

Alison Thomas, who was county councillor for the Long Stratton division, which includes the Hempnall crossroads, when the scheme was approved, said: “The case for an improvement at this junction was clear as the accident record sadly speaks for itself.

“The new roundabout will make this section of road safer and enable motorists to access the A140 at this point without the need to detour for safety purposes.”