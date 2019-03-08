New rapid charging points for electric cars installed across Norfolk

New rapid charging points for electric vehicles have been installed. Pic: Mid Suffolk Counciil. Mid Suffolk Council

Drivers can now recharge their electric vehicles in as little as 30 minutes after a series of new rapid chargers were installed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rapid charging points have been put in at: the Earlham Park car park at the University of East Anglia; the Market Place in Swaffham; Cowper Road in Dereham; Fullers Street in Great Yarmouth and Queens Square car park in Attleborough. One is also planned for Thetford.

You may also want to watch:

The rapid chargers can charge two cars at a time, taking about half an hour. Users will be able to pay via contactless debit/credit card or use their existing Swarco E-Connect network account.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils are leading the Highways England funded installation project, involving seven local councils in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

The project supports government initiatives to increase the number of electric vehicles and end the sale of conventional petrol and diesel cars in the UK by 2040.