New primary schools and pre-school settings feature in blueprint for district

New primary schools and pre-school settings could be built in Waveney, according to a Local Plan. Pictured is a classroom setting. Picture: Getty Images hxdbzxy

New schools could be built across Waveney as a council plan helps to shape future growth in the district.

With more than 9,000 new homes and 5,000 new jobs proposed in the Waveney Local Plan, which looks set to be adopted on Wednesday, March 20, education features among the areas for potential development – with Suffolk County Council the lead provider.

According to the Local Plan, with 10,600 new people expected in the district by 2036, the ‘Infrastructure Delivery Framework’ section lists the development of four new primary schools, 10 new pre-school settings, as well as the need for additional pre-school, primary school and secondary school places across Waveney.

Among the “essential” priorities earmarked, is a new primary school (including pre-school) on the North Lowestoft Garden Village, a new primary school (including pre-school) on the Kirkley Waterfront and Sustainable Urban Neighbourhood Site, a new primary school (including pre-school) on land south of The Street in Carlton Colville and a new primary school (including pre-school) on the Beccles and Worlingham Garden Neighbourhood.

The plan states that options are also being assessed to “explore” the potential relocation of Bungay Primary School “to the former middle school site” in Bungay.