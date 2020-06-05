Search

New £2.75m Norwich tip given green light despite carbon impact concerns

PUBLISHED: 15:17 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 05 June 2020

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Archant

A new £2.75m recycling centre in north Norwich is set to be built next to the Northern Distributor Road, after a council agreed the proposals at a planning meeting.

The location for Norwich's new recycling centre. Pic: Google MapsThe location for Norwich's new recycling centre. Pic: Google Maps

Councillors agreed the plans for the new tip, which is set to be built on land north of the NDR, near the A140 Cromer Road roundabout at a virtual meeting held on Friday, June 5.

The site is set to feature the country’s largest reuse shop, and take upto 20,000 tonnes of waste from homes each year.

It will replace the former Mile Cross city tip, where the council’s lease is due to end this September.

Pile of rubbish at the Mile Cross recycling centre. Photo: Bill SmithPile of rubbish at the Mile Cross recycling centre. Photo: Bill Smith

Officers had recommended the plans for the 10 acres of land which previously formed part of Norwich International Airport were approved at the planning regulatory meeting.

And councillors debated issues including the risk of a rise in carbon emissions due to extra traffic to the site.

Mick Castle, independent councillor, said: “I see this as a very positive development.

“It’s something we’ve been waiting for years for.”

Norfolk county councillor Andy Grant. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk county councillor Andy Grant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The county councillor for Yarmouth North and Central added: “The Mile Cross site didn’t have the capacity. It’s going to be an improved location for this type of waste disposal.”

But Danny Douglas, Labour councillor for Mancroft, said he was concerned about the risk of a rise in carbon emissions.

“My concern is that we can’t actually say on this committee whether its going to create more carbon or not, due to additional travel,” he said.

“As a council we’ve adopted an environmental policy - but we can’t even say whether this is a positive or negative development.

“I can’t accept this because I think this could leave us open to legal challenge of judicial review.”

However, the council’s legal officer said the committee was able to make a decision on the application during the meeting.

And councillors voted to agree the plans, with 10 votes in favour and one against the plans.

Andy Grant, cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “Starting from scratch on a large new site was a great opportunity to provide a recycling centre that meets people’s needs both now and in the future. People wanted easy access bins, smooth traffic flow, plenty of parking and a reuse shop, so this is what we’ve done.”

The council say the new site is expected to be up and running by September 2021.

