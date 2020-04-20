New Norwich distribution centre to get hundreds of parcels to vulnerable people

A new distribution centre for food and personal protective equipment to support vulnerable people has been set up in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk County Council. Norfolk County Council

A new distribution centre has been set up to get food and personal protective equipment delivered to vulnerable people and care homes in Norfolk.

Some 250 food parcels were distributed from the newly set up Norwich centre, run by Norfolk County Council on behalf of the Norfolk Resilience Forum, on Monday morning.

To support people during the coronavirus pandemic, supplies arriving at the base are sorted and delivered to district councils.

They then deliver them to vulnerable people on the national shielded list if they have not received their doorstep delivery, or if they have specific dietary requirements.

The base is also being used to distribute personal protective equipment to care homes.

James Bullion, director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council, previously said care homes had struggled to get personal protective equipment, such as face masks.

Care home bosses have also called for more to be done, including for COVID-19 tests on care home residents, The government has said more tests will be done as laboratory capacity increases.

The distribution centre is staffed by redeployed Norfolk County Council and Norse workers, including highways officers, library and catering staff.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said: “I’m impressed by the dedication and teamwork being displayed across the county council and its partners in the Norfolk Resilience Forum, to ensure that the most vulnerable people receive the help they require.

“I’d like to thank the generosity and logistical support of a number of Norfolk companies, including Ben Burgess, who have made this possible.”

The council has secured a lease on a Norwich site, not being identified, to avoid security issues.

It is linked to several regional hubs. Until now, the operation had been based at County Hall and Scottow Enterprise Park.

From those locations, about 450 food parcels had been sent out.

Under the government’s scheme, food is supplied to people on the shielded list - those who have a medical condition which requires them to stay indoors and avoid contact with other people.

Anyone who needs essential supplies because they are isolated and without other support can contact 0344 800 8020.

