These roads will soon have 20mph limits as new safety scheme is agreed

New 20mph areas are to be made in Norwich as part of a new safety scheme. Picture: Antony Kelly © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

A swathe of road safety measures for a part of Norwich have been given the go ahead, including 20mph speed limits and new pedestrian crossings.

Dozens more roads in Norwich could become 20mph zones. Pic: Google Maps. Dozens more roads in Norwich could become 20mph zones. Pic: Google Maps.

The residential area between Dereham Road and Heigham Street has become the latest to be shaken-up as part of ongoing works across the city, in a £500,000 scheme.

This will see 20mph speed limits installed across scores of roads within this area and will also see a much-campaigned for pedestrian crossing added at the Heigham Street/Mile Cross Road junction.

The changes were unanimously agreed by members of a joint committee made up of county and city councillors on Wednesday.

The reduced limits will come much to the delight of the headteacher of two schools in the area - Wensum Junior and Nelson Infant - who welcomed the proposals when they were first raised.

A decision will be made on whether to make more Norwich streets 20mph zones. Pic: Norwich City Council. A decision will be made on whether to make more Norwich streets 20mph zones. Pic: Norwich City Council.

Speaking at the time, Victoria McConnell, headteacher of both schools said: "This is the happiest news I have received in a long, long,long, long time.

"I have been trying to make a 20mph limit happen for the best part of four years. We are some of the only schools in the county not to have them and have had so many near misses over the years."

The changes also bring success to a campaign for a new pedestrian crossing at the junctions of Heigham Street and Mile Cross Road,

Lisa Stannard, who campaigned for the crossing with the Wensum Residents' Association, said: "It took us a long time to get to this point, but the important thing is that it is being done."

The scheme also includes a pedestrian crossing at the junction of Dereham Road, Hotblack Road and Bowthorpe Road, while speed cushions and road markings of 20mph will be added to Waterworks Road.

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council's cabinet member for sustainable growth, said: "I think is an area where there has been need for improvement for some time."

Fellow city councillor and committee member Ian Stutely added that he "fully welcomed" the scheme.

Lisa Stannard, left, and Holly Smith, at the junction of Mile Cross Road, Heigham Street, and Nelson Street, where they have started a petition for a safe pedestrian crossing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Lisa Stannard, left, and Holly Smith, at the junction of Mile Cross Road, Heigham Street, and Nelson Street, where they have started a petition for a safe pedestrian crossing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

During the consultation period, 59 people made their voices heard on the scheme, with all but one of these coming out in support of the reduced speed limit.