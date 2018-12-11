New leader seeks residents’ views on council’s activities

Sarah Butikofer. Picture: NNDC Archant

The new leader of North Norfolk District Council has asked residents for their views on the council’s services and activities.

Sarah Butikofer, from The Runtons ward, said she would also hold monthly surgeries at the council’s offices in Holt Road, Cromer, starting from Thursday, January 10.

Mrs Butikofer said: “I invite anyone to make contact the council with ideas they might have or to visit me to talk through any issues or concerns they have.

“This is an opportunity for people to express their views about things that matter to them and their local community and for the Council to understand what is important to the north Norfolk electorate.”

Views can be emailed to yourpriorirties@north-norfolk.gov.uk. The first surgery will run from 12.30pm-5pm and 30-minute appointments can be arranged by email or calling Lynda McElligott on 01263 516242.