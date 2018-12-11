Search

Advanced search

New leader seeks residents’ views on council’s activities

11 December, 2018 - 12:54
Sarah Butikofer. Picture: NNDC

Sarah Butikofer. Picture: NNDC

Archant

The new leader of North Norfolk District Council has asked residents for their views on the council’s services and activities.

Sarah Butikofer, from The Runtons ward, said she would also hold monthly surgeries at the council’s offices in Holt Road, Cromer, starting from Thursday, January 10.

Mrs Butikofer said: “I invite anyone to make contact the council with ideas they might have or to visit me to talk through any issues or concerns they have.

“This is an opportunity for people to express their views about things that matter to them and their local community and for the Council to understand what is important to the north Norfolk electorate.”

Views can be emailed to yourpriorirties@north-norfolk.gov.uk. The first surgery will run from 12.30pm-5pm and 30-minute appointments can be arranged by email or calling Lynda McElligott on 01263 516242.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rush hour drivers facing long delays on A47

Drivers face long delays on A47 following crash,

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Video WATCH: Bus catches fire on A146 during morning commute

A bus caught fire on the A146 this morning. Photo: Kaye Nichols

City centre building evacuated amid fears about lift fire

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Norvic House, Chapelfield Road, while fire crews searched the building for fire. Photo: Bethany Wales

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video WATCH: Bus catches fire on A146 during morning commute

A bus caught fire on the A146 this morning. Photo: Kaye Nichols

City centre building evacuated amid fears about lift fire

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Norvic House, Chapelfield Road, while fire crews searched the building for fire. Photo: Bethany Wales

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Highways concerns could scupper 185-home development and sports park

A plan of the proposed development in Cromer. Picture: CORYLUS PLANNING AND ENVIRONMENT/PLANNING DOCUMENTS

Hospital opens ‘woodland glade’ room thanks to friends’ group’s fundraising

North Walsham Hospital Friends members by the new 'woodland' mural in the day room. Picture: RICHARD BATSON
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast