New nail bar business could be set to open in Norfolk seaside town

A Norfolk town could be set to see a new business opening up on its high street.

Plans to convert a former Hunstanton high street shop into a nail bar have been submitted to the council.

Thi Thuyhang Luong has applied to King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council (KLWNBC) for a change of use from retail to a nail bar for 20 High Street, in Hunstanton.

If approved, the salon could provide two jobs, with one full-time and one part-time role on offer to employees.

Plans for the site would see the front area of the premises used as the nail bar with storage and cloakroom facilities and a courtyard towards the property's rear.

It follows a new luxury fish and chip restaurant opening in the seaside town last year, after owner Jane Wallis invested £1m in the new eatery Henry's, at the site of the town's old heritage centre.

And in October, residents saw Thompson's sweetshop go on sale when owner Brogan Smith closed the business.