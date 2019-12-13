Meet Norfolk's three new MPs

James Wild, Duncan Baker and Jerome Mayhew are the new MPs for North West Norfolk, North Norfolk and Broadland respectively.

Here's a look at the county's two new Conservative MPs in North Norfolk, North West Norfolk and Broadland.

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates with his wife Nina after becoming the new MP for North Norfolk.

-North Norfolk

Duncan Baker has turned the constituency blue for the first time since 2001.

The 40-year old takes the seat following the departure of long-standing Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb.

Conservative Duncan Baker speaks after becoming the new MP for North Norfolk.

Mr Baker has been a director of family business Bakers and Larners, since 2008.

Before that he was finance manager for a year at Archant, the publisher of this newspaper.

Mr Baker, who lives in Aylmerton with his family, has also been a town and district councillor for Holt since 2009 and also served as the town's mayor. He is also the leader of the Conservatives on North Norfolk District Council.

On his website, he states that he is "North Norfolk through and through". He grew up in West Beckham and attended Beeston Hall School and the independent Gresham's School.

He has been married to accountant Nina for more than 10 years and is father to two daughters - Isabelle, seven, and Eleanor, three.

Mr Baker describes himself as a family man and enjoys tennis, golf and walks around the North Norfolk countryside, according to his website biography.

In the run up to the election, he pledged a new Wetherspoons in North Walsham, better parking in Stalham high street and Sheringham Primary School, and a new ambulance station in Wells and Holkham.

New North West Norfolk MP James Wild with supporters.

-North West Norfolk

James Wild takes over from Sir Henry Bellingham, who was first elected as Conservative MP for the constituency in 1983.

It is not the first time Mr Wild campaigned for a Norfolk seat - in 2017, he stood against Norman Lamb in North Norfolk but lost by 3,512 votes.

Mr Wild, who was born in Norwich, has had an extensive career in politics and is married to the leader of the House of Lords, Baroness Natalie Evans.

Broadland Conservative candidate Jerome Mayhew celebrating his win at The General Election 2019 results at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

He worked as special advisor for Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon between July 2014 and November 2017 and more recently as a senior special advisor to Theresa May.

He also previously worked for the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills and Department for Energy and Climate Change.

Before starting a career in politics, he worked as an account director for lobbying firm Hanover Communications.

Broadland Conservative candidate Jerome Mayhew at The General Election 2019 results at the Royal Norfolk Showground speaking to the press.

In the 2017 election he responded to criticism that his background put him out of touch with voters by saying his years working in Westminster meant he knew "how government works".

Mr Wild, a Norwich City supporter, also described himself as a "Norfolk boy through and through", having grown up in North Walsham and attended the independent Norwich School.

During this election campaign, Mr Wild said he would be making the case for improvements to the A47 and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, as well as getting half-hourly train services in the town.

As an ardent supporter of leaving the European Union, he has pledged to "get Brexit done", stating: "There is a deal on the table so we can have this all done by the end of January."

Broadland Conservative candidate Jerome Mayhew celebrating his win at The General Election 2019 results at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

-Broadland

The constituency remains a Tory safe seat with the newly-elected Go Ape co-founder Jerome Mayhew as MP.

Mr Mayhew swept to power with a majority of 21,000 votes.

He was the second Conservative candidate to campaign for the seat after former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad had to step down just 24 hours after being selected.

Mr Mayhew, 49, worked as a barrister for 11 years before joining his family business, Thetford's adventure company Go Ape, in 2006.

He acted as the company's director of business development and risk before becoming managing director in 2009 and finally director last year.

He is the son of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Lord Mayhew of Twysden.

He said his first priority as MP would be signing the Withdrawal Agreement and delivering Brexit.

His other pledges included investment in the NHS and social care.

He celebrated his election victory with his wife Kate and three children Charlotte, 16, Violet, 13 and Robert 10.