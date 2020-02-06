Search

New location for town market revealed

PUBLISHED: 13:41 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 06 February 2020

The gas works, which are taking place in North Walsham over the next six months, will see the market temporarily relocate to a nearby car park. Picture: NNDC

Archant

Gas works in a north Norfolk town have forced the weekly market to move location.

The works, which are taking place in North Walsham, will see the market temporarily relocate to a nearby car park.

The change comes after North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) made the decision to waive parking fees in the short-stay facilities at Bank Loke and Vicarage Street due to the amount of disruption in the town.

Julie Shields, the town council clerk, said: "The market will be staying in the market place until the roadworks actually enter the market place and make it necessary for the market to move.

"It will then be located in Bank Loke Car Park, which has been kindly provided by North Norfolk District Council until we are able to return to the Market Place.

"The date to move was supposed to be the end of February but the works are now about a month behind, so we just have to wait for notification from Cadent."

The town council will update residents on the location of the market on its website: www.nwtc.org.uk

