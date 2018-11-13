POLL: Should council pay for new road to kick-start development south of King’s Lynn?

Poll

West Norfolk council could pay for a new link road

A council could step forward to pay for a new £13m road linking the A47 and A10.

A report out two weeks ago said if West Norfolk council paid for the route, it could unlock land for thousands of new homes on land South of King’s Lynn. The cost could be reclaimed by developers later in the planning process.

Plans for the new road were first revealed at a hearing into the future of housing development in West Norfolk three years ago.

It would serve a so-called “growth area” of 3,500 homes along with primary schools, shops and community centres proposed for land east of the A10 around West Winch and North Runcton.

Now a 150-page council report on infrastructure needed for the development warns: “Without the new road the growth area cannot be delivered. We are exploring various mechanisms to provide a road in advance of the development.”

The report says that the proposed growth area is in “a number of ownerships” and a number of applications are likely to be made to develop different areas.

“It is clearly possible to require a comprehensive design for the relief road, but applicants cannot be forced to present applications at convenient times,” it adds.

“The more effective solution is for a public body to assume the role and design the road to enable it to be procured and built at the

earliest opportunity.

“The resultant payments from relevant landowners can be secured through legal agreements as applications come forward.”

The report says the council has secured £450,000 for the cost of designing the road, which is expected to cost £13.5m to build.

It adds that the council should draw up an outline planning application and masterplan covering the entire site.

It adds: “To date there has been little collaboration amongst the 11 different land owners to take forward the strategic cross-boundary infrastructure that is necessary to deliver the growth area.”

The report is now being considered by the council’s ruling cabinet, which will recommend to full council whether to approve the infrastructure delivery plan for the site.