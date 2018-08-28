New link road and 3,500 homes on outskirts of King’s Lynn move step closer

A council looks set to pay £13m for a new link road.

Land to the south of King’s Lynn has been earmarked for thousands of new homes.

But officials fear developers might not build them unless a new road is build to accesss the site.

Now West Norfolk council’s ruling cabinet has backed a 150-page report on delivering the infrastructure needed for the development.

It warned: “Without the new road the growth area cannot be delivered. We are exploring various mechanisms to provide a road in advance of the development.”

The cabinet agreed to recommend the full council agree to the report’s recommendations.

They include drawing up a planning application for the entire site including the road, which would link the A10 and A47, by-passing the Hardwick Roundabout.

The road would be built by the council. The cost of the route - expected to be around £13m - would be reclaimed from developers.

Plans for the new road were first revealed at a hearing into the future of housing development in West Norfolk three years ago.

It would serve a so-called “growth area” of 3,500 homes along with new schools, shops and community facilities proposed for land east of the A10 around West Winch and North Runcton.