New link road and 3,500 homes on outskirts of King’s Lynn move step closer
PUBLISHED: 08:33 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:33 14 November 2018
Archant
A council looks set to pay £13m for a new link road.
Land to the south of King’s Lynn has been earmarked for thousands of new homes.
But officials fear developers might not build them unless a new road is build to accesss the site.
Now West Norfolk council’s ruling cabinet has backed a 150-page report on delivering the infrastructure needed for the development.
It warned: “Without the new road the growth area cannot be delivered. We are exploring various mechanisms to provide a road in advance of the development.”
The cabinet agreed to recommend the full council agree to the report’s recommendations.
They include drawing up a planning application for the entire site including the road, which would link the A10 and A47, by-passing the Hardwick Roundabout.
The road would be built by the council. The cost of the route - expected to be around £13m - would be reclaimed from developers.
Plans for the new road were first revealed at a hearing into the future of housing development in West Norfolk three years ago.
It would serve a so-called “growth area” of 3,500 homes along with new schools, shops and community facilities proposed for land east of the A10 around West Winch and North Runcton.