Search

Advanced search

New link road and 3,500 homes on outskirts of King’s Lynn move step closer

PUBLISHED: 08:33 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:33 14 November 2018

The road would help cut congestion around King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The road would help cut congestion around King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A council looks set to pay £13m for a new link road.

Land to the south of King’s Lynn has been earmarked for thousands of new homes.

But officials fear developers might not build them unless a new road is build to accesss the site.

Now West Norfolk council’s ruling cabinet has backed a 150-page report on delivering the infrastructure needed for the development.

It warned: “Without the new road the growth area cannot be delivered. We are exploring various mechanisms to provide a road in advance of the development.”

The cabinet agreed to recommend the full council agree to the report’s recommendations.

They include drawing up a planning application for the entire site including the road, which would link the A10 and A47, by-passing the Hardwick Roundabout.

The road would be built by the council. The cost of the route - expected to be around £13m - would be reclaimed from developers.

Plans for the new road were first revealed at a hearing into the future of housing development in West Norfolk three years ago.

It would serve a so-called “growth area” of 3,500 homes along with new schools, shops and community facilities proposed for land east of the A10 around West Winch and North Runcton.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Video ‘It frightened the life out of me’ - woman speaks out after nearly falling victim to £25,000 scam

Jan Ames received a phone call from a man claiming to be with BT, telling her that her account had been hacked and to go to her local bank to transfer �25,000. She got suspicious and wants to warn others of this particular scam. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Son of angling legend John Wilson pays tribute to his father

Lee Wilson and his father John Wilson. John Wilson passed away early today. Pic: Lee Wilson.

Updated Overturned lorry blocks Norwich-bound A47

The crash closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham. Pic: Kimberly Youngman.

Report suggests Premier League side are keen to poach Canaries chief

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber at Carrow Road Picture: Sonya Duncan

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated A11 re-opens after lorry crash at Snetterton

The A11 southbound close to Snetterton. Police have closed the road because of a lorry crash. Picture: Google Maps

Video ‘It frightened the life out of me’ - woman speaks out after nearly falling victim to £25,000 scam

Jan Ames received a phone call from a man claiming to be with BT, telling her that her account had been hacked and to go to her local bank to transfer �25,000. She got suspicious and wants to warn others of this particular scam. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Council boss: Why I sanctioned investigation into Tory councillor emails

Dr Wendy Thomson, who is leaving as managing director of Norfolk County Council at Christmas, sanctioned the email investigation. Photo: Archant

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast