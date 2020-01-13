New leader of North Norfolk Conservatives announced

A new leader of the North Norfolk Conservatives has been announced to replace Duncan Baker.

The group has appointed Christopher Cushing, 53 as the new leader of the opposition at North Norfolk District Council.

The former leader, Mr Baker, stepped down after becoming the MP for north Norfolk following his General Election success.

Following his appointment, Mr Cushing said: "I am honoured my colleagues have chosen me as their new leader.

"I am excited about holding the council administration to account and working towards restoring the Conservatives to power at the next district council elections."

Mr Cushing lives in Little Snoring and represents the Lancaster North ward in Fakenham.

He has been an IT Project Manager for Aviva for nearly thirty years and his passions include history, gardening and cricket.