New leader for Liberal Democrats at Norfolk County Council

PUBLISHED: 19:38 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:38 13 June 2019

Ed Maxfield, Liberal Democrat spokesman for children's services on Norfolk County Council. Picture: Liberal Democrats.

Ed Maxfield, Liberal Democrat spokesman for children's services on Norfolk County Council. Picture: Liberal Democrats.

Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats at Norfolk County Council have a new leader.

Dan Roper, Liberal Democrat candidate for Hevingham and Spixworth. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

Dan Roper has stepped down after two years in the role, with Ed Maxfield replacing him.

Mr Roper, who represents Hevingham and Spixworth at County Hall, said "After six years in the front line as a cabinet member, deputy leader of the council and then as leader of the Liberal Democrat group, it was the right time for me to take a step back.

"I am proud of the advances we have made as a group on the council, providing a clear opposition to the Conservative administration getting them to change their mind on issues such as the massive cuts to the mobile library service.

"I am delighted to be passing the leadership on to Ed Maxfield."

Dan RoperDan Roper

Mr Maxfield, who represents Mundesley on the county council, said: "I intend to carry on Dan's good work in holding Conservative administration to account.

"We need to make sure Norfolk is not held back economically, that we tackle climate change with the greater urgency it needs and that the council provides care and support for those who need it.

"The Conservatives must stop passing cuts straight onto those who are least able.

"Cuts to children's centre services and support for disabled adults are the thin edge of a very unpleasant wedge."

Norfolk County Council is Conservative controlled.

The Tories have 54 councillors, Labour 16 and the Lib Dem's 11.

There are two members of the Independent group one non-aligned independent.

