New images offer glimpse of planned Diss Mere apartments

Artist impression of planned new apartments that would overlook Diss Mere. Picture: KD Architects/South Norfolk Council Archant

A glimpse of planned modern apartments that will occupants a bird’s-eye over Diss Mere has been revealed in new images of the proposed development.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Artist impression of planned new apartments in Diss as seen from the new wildlife garden leading to the Mere. Picture: KD Architects/South Norfolk Council Artist impression of planned new apartments in Diss as seen from the new wildlife garden leading to the Mere. Picture: KD Architects/South Norfolk Council

Plans have been submitted to South Norfolk Council to build two four-bed apartments and one three-bed apartment on land that is currently a courtyard at the rear of the Happy Palace Chinese restaurant in St Nicholas Street.

Under the proposals an existing garage and two store buildings would be demolished to make way for the development tiered down the hillside over three floors.

The new architect designs submitted as part of the planning application give a more detailed glimpse at the “modern contemporary” design of the buildings finished largely in glass and metal.

Artist impression of planned new apartments in Diss seen from the car park at the top of the Mere wildlife garden. Picture: KD Architects/South Norfolk Council Artist impression of planned new apartments in Diss seen from the car park at the top of the Mere wildlife garden. Picture: KD Architects/South Norfolk Council

Modern apartment block planned to overlook Diss Mere

The proposals have prompted objections from some people concerned the buildings are unsuitable for the prominent position at the top of sloping grassland next to the recently opened Mere wildlife garden and floating boardwalk.

Brian Faulk, a Bressingham-based architect and town planner, has written to South Norfolk Council stating: “The proposal constitutes over-crowding. Three houses form too much bulk in a critical location within the Diss Conservation Area, extending too far down the site towards the Mere and butting up too closely to, hemming in, and over-looking the upper part of the new wildlife garden and its Mere over-view decks. It will badly down-grade the garden’s public use qualities and attractiveness.”

He adds: “It needs to be remembered that the northern slopes leading down to the Mere are of historic importance and over centuries were known as the ‘Clint’ or ‘Clynt’, an open area for lying out weaving products to dry. The new garden and its surrounds retain a link back to that heritage, an essential element in the history of Diss, and should not be further enclosed.”

Artist impression of planned new apartments that would overlook Diss Mere. Picture: KD Architects/South Norfolk Council Artist impression of planned new apartments that would overlook Diss Mere. Picture: KD Architects/South Norfolk Council

The developers state they have scaled back plans for the building from four storeys after consultations with Diss Town Council.

In their application they argue the design would compliment the area, stating: “The contemporary elevations although a contrast to the existing traditional street fronting buildings, compliment the site and we feel will be a positive addition to the area, whilst retaining all the Mere side trees and habitants.”