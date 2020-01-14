Scores of homes to be built in village despite 'intrusion' fears

85 new homes are set to be built in a Norfolk village. The junction of Hoe Road East and Rectory Road, in Swanton Morley. Photo: Google Streetview Archant

Dozens of new homes will be built in a Norfolk village despite neighbours' fears of "intrusion" and "overdevelopment".

Plans to build 85 new homes in Swanton Morley were discussed at Breckland Council's planning committee on Monday, January 13.

And councillors said developer Hopkins Homes could build on the land south of Rectory Road.

The new scheme will create 21 affordable homes and be a mixture of one to four-bedroom properties.

Access will be via Hoe Road East which will be widened to six metres.

But people living in the village said they were worried the plans represented "overdevelopment".

Andy Lockley, who lives on Moffett Road, said two of the planned houses were in "very close proximity" to his home.

"This infringes privacy and is intrusive," he said.

While neighbour Stephen Hyde said some properties did not have gardens or bin storage and added: "In a rural village, this is clearly the epitome of over-development."

But the developer said the new homes were needed and would be of a "very high standard".

And district councillor Roger Atterwill said the parish council welcomed the plans.

"We think it's a good thing for the village," he said.

A report on the site said the five hectare "agricultural field" was "allocated in the Breckland Local Plan for residential development of at least 85 dwellings".

It said: "Swanton Morley has a primary school, two public houses, church, cricket club, GP surgery and good bus service."

Hopkins Homes are expected to contribute £25,375 towards rights of way, libraries and off-site affordable housing, and maintain the site's 3,000 sqm of open space.

NHS England requested £10,000 from the developer to go towards the 196 extra patients expected at the village's GP surgery, but the planning officer's report said the money "could not be secured". Simon Bryan, development director of Hopkins Homes, said: "We are pleased our proposal has been approved by the council.

"We believe the development of the site will provide much needed residential dwellings, continuing on from our recently completed adjacent development.

"The site will be a mix of properties from one to four-bedroom homes, with a range of affordable homes available.

"As with all of Hopkins Homes' developments, the homes will be designed to a very high standard and reflect the local architecture."