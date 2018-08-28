Search

Boost with new homes scheme for ‘underused site’

PUBLISHED: 11:00 03 January 2019

An application for new and converted homes at the former Wrentham Garage and Boggis Electrical store at High Street in Wrentham has been approved. Picture: Google Images

An application for new and converted homes at the former Wrentham Garage and Boggis Electrical store at High Street in Wrentham has been approved. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Archant

New homes look set to be created after the “long overdue development” of an underused site was given the go-ahead.

Plans have been approved to transform a former garage and laterly a popular electrical store at a familiar location on the A12.

The proposal to create new and converted homes at High Street in Wrentham was submitted to Waveney District Council by agents Anglia Design LLP on behalf of the applicant Mr N Harvey.

As well as the six homes, the scheme proposed to retain the commercial unit at the location and provide nine new car parking spaces.

A design and access statement from the architects to “retain the existing front commercial unit and provide an apartment above, convert the remaining part of the building to two residential units, construct three detached residential units to the rear of the site,” states: “The proposed scheme establishes six dwellings which are of a size which makes them affordable to all – this includes three new build units, two converted dwellings and a one bedroom apartment.”

Formerly the Wrentham Garage, the building which dates back to early to mid 20th Century, was also formerly the Boggis Electrical store which is now based at the Wren Business Centre in Priory Road, Wrentham.

The design and access statement from the architects stated: “This application should result in the retention of a locally listed building, and a significant improvement in its condition, which will be a clear benefit to the Conservation Area.

“This proposal will assist in bringing this underused site forward for development to create new and converted dwellings and commercial space in this location.”

With the Parish Council supporting this “long overdue development,” a decision notice was issued by Waveney District Council last week.

And with the “application permitted” the council’s decision notice states: “The development hereby permitted shall be begun within a period of three years beginning with the date of this permission.

“No development shall take place within the area indicated [the whole site] until the implementation of a programme of archaeological work has been secured.”

