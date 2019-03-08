‘By 2036 the quality of life for everyone will have been sustainably improved’: Vision for Waveney adopted

More than 9,000 new homes, 5,000 new jobs, new primary schools, a £6m sports facility and a range of developments are being proposed as a local plan has been adopted.

Cllr Ritchie, Cllr Pitchers and Cllr Byatt praise an incredibly thorough process and all the work that has gone in to the plan. Cllr Elliot says that it will provide maximum community benefit.

The Waveney Local Plan is now adopted. — East Suffolk Council (@EastSuffolk) March 20, 2019

The new Waveney Local Plan proposes the development of 9,235 new homes, enough land to help create 5,000 new jobs and 13,260m2 new retail development over the period to 2036.

Setting out the level of growth which needs to be planned in the Waveney area, where that growth should be and how it should be delivered, “the vision for Waveney” states: “By 2036 the quality of life for everyone growing up in, living in, working in and visiting Waveney will have been sustainably improved.

“Waveney will have a healthy economy, a healthy population and a healthy environment. The district will have experienced significant levels of growth, Waveney will have a stronger, more diverse economy.

“The stronger economy will have reduced deprivation and increased local earnings.”

Over the plan period, it is expected that the Lowestoft area will grow by 5,206 new homes, with 1,458 new homes proposed in Beccles and Worlingham, 557 new homes in Bungay, 762 new homes in Halesworth and Holton, 387 new homes in Southwold and Reydon and 865 new homes earmarked for rural areas.

With Lowestoft expected to take the largest share of new jobs created over the next 20 years.

The Local Plan allocates 38 hectares of new employment land, with projections for employment growth indicating a need to plan for 5,000 new jobs over the period to 2036.

The plan identifies the need for new leisure development including a multiplex cinema in Lowestoft, new restaurants, cafés and drinking establishments in all town centres and increased hotel provision in Lowestoft and Beccles.

In the infrastructure section of the local plan it lists the completion of the Lake Lothing Third Crossing, the completion of Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project, completion of Beccles Southern Relief Road and the completion of A12 improvements between Lowestoft and Ipswich over the period to 2036.

It adds: “The A146 which links Lowestoft to Beccles and onwards to Norwich is expected to see significant increases in traffic.

“Although there are no plans in place at present, the council will support future plans for improvements to this route including a bypass of the Barnby Bends between Lowestoft and Beccles.”

The local plan was adopted at the final Waveney District Council meeting on Wednesday, March 20. With councillors Ritchie, Pitchers and Byatt praising "an incredibly thorough process and all the work" that has gone in to the plan, councillor Elliott said that "it will provide maximum community benefit."