‘Bodge job’ - newly-installed zebra crossing daubed with graffiti by critic

A zebra crossing on Middleton's Lane in Hellesdon, which has been labelled a 'bodge job' by a mystery critic. Picture: David Hannant Archant

A mystery critic of a suburb’s new zebra crossing has laid down their thoughts on it in black and white - quite literally.

The £80,000 striped traffic-calming measure was built across Middleton’s Lane in Hellesdon close to the Kinsale schools last month and is due to be brought into use in the coming weeks.

But already it has attracted its critics, including one who has chosen a particularly striking way of making their opinion known.

A disgruntled person has daubed the phrase “bodge job” across the crossing’s white stripes in black paint.

The raised table has been installed close to the Kinsale Avenue junction, but the opposite side of the junction to the infant and junior schools - meaning pupils that use it will then need to cross a second road to get to school.

The graffiti has sparked a debate over the location of the crossing.

One critic, Mark Vincent, who lives in the parish, said it was a “total mess” of a crossing.

He said: “Couldn’t somebody have realised that the children would have to cross at the crossing and then cross again at Kinsale Avenue? I am astounded to think that this was never thought out.”

Another commented: “It’s not a crossing, it is a blockade.”

However, a spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “This new pedestrian crossing will be an important road safety improvement for local road users, and particularly children going to school, when it is open.

“It has been built over the summer holidays, fully in line with the approved plans which were agreed after a period of consultation and following a detailed assessment of accident records.

“The new crossing will open after the power supply is connected and we are working with our contractor and UK Power Network for this to take place next week.

“We were informed about the graffiti last night and have made arrangements for it to be sprayed over in white as soon as possible.”