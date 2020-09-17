Search

Advanced search

‘Bodge job’ - newly-installed zebra crossing daubed with graffiti by critic

PUBLISHED: 06:30 18 September 2020

A zebra crossing on Middleton's Lane in Hellesdon, which has been labelled a 'bodge job' by a mystery critic. Picture: David Hannant

A zebra crossing on Middleton's Lane in Hellesdon, which has been labelled a 'bodge job' by a mystery critic. Picture: David Hannant

Archant

A mystery critic of a suburb’s new zebra crossing has laid down their thoughts on it in black and white - quite literally.

A zebra crossing on Middleton's Lane in Hellesdon, which has been labelled a 'bodge job' by a mystery critic. Picture: David HannantA zebra crossing on Middleton's Lane in Hellesdon, which has been labelled a 'bodge job' by a mystery critic. Picture: David Hannant

The £80,000 striped traffic-calming measure was built across Middleton’s Lane in Hellesdon close to the Kinsale schools last month and is due to be brought into use in the coming weeks.

But already it has attracted its critics, including one who has chosen a particularly striking way of making their opinion known.

A disgruntled person has daubed the phrase “bodge job” across the crossing’s white stripes in black paint.

The raised table has been installed close to the Kinsale Avenue junction, but the opposite side of the junction to the infant and junior schools - meaning pupils that use it will then need to cross a second road to get to school.

A zebra crossing on Middleton's Lane in Hellesdon, which has been labelled a 'bodge job' by a mystery critic. Picture: David HannantA zebra crossing on Middleton's Lane in Hellesdon, which has been labelled a 'bodge job' by a mystery critic. Picture: David Hannant

The graffiti has sparked a debate over the location of the crossing.

You may also want to watch:

One critic, Mark Vincent, who lives in the parish, said it was a “total mess” of a crossing.

He said: “Couldn’t somebody have realised that the children would have to cross at the crossing and then cross again at Kinsale Avenue? I am astounded to think that this was never thought out.”

Another commented: “It’s not a crossing, it is a blockade.”

However, a spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “This new pedestrian crossing will be an important road safety improvement for local road users, and particularly children going to school, when it is open.

“It has been built over the summer holidays, fully in line with the approved plans which were agreed after a period of consultation and following a detailed assessment of accident records.

“The new crossing will open after the power supply is connected and we are working with our contractor and UK Power Network for this to take place next week.

“We were informed about the graffiti last night and have made arrangements for it to be sprayed over in white as soon as possible.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mark Armstrong: A nightmare training session and an idea for a tattoo

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

City keeper coach on his rise from academy ranks and driving taxis, to becoming a key part of Farke’s coaching staff

Norwich City goalkeeper coach Ed Wootten puts young keeper Daniel Barden through his paces during pre-season training Picture: PAUL CHESTERTON/FOCUS IMAGES

What are current coronavirus rates across Norfolk?

Norwich city centre in the September heat. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich pop star Bailey May robbed in village

Now United star Bailey May of Norwich, who was robbed Photo: Neil Perry

High school confirms pupil has tested positive for coronavirus

Wymondham High Academy entrance at Folly Road, Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY