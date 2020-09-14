Plans for new hand car wash in Roys car park

Plans have been submitted for the installation of a hand car wash, which would be located on part of the Roy’s car park on Yaxham Road in Dereham - proving it’s given the green light. Picture: Google Maps Archant

New jobs could be created with plans for a new hand car wash on part of a Norfolk superstore car park.

Proposals have been submitted for the installation of the facility at the Roys car park on Yaxham Road in Dereham.

The proposed development is set to create six full-time and four part-time positions and would include the building of a canopy and workers hut.

The plans were lodged with Breckland Council last week and are currently “awaiting decision”.

A design and access statement, prepared by Valley Environmental Constructing on behalf of the applicant, Handy Andy’s Car Wash, states: “The proposed application is one of many at a number of outlet centres across the UK.

“The Handy Andy Car Wash facility is one of several ancillary services operated at Roys of Dereham and is an additional service provided for customers and can be utilised by them whilst they are visiting the outlet centre.

“Car wash customers are going to be on site for approximately 20 to 30 minutes and it is the outlet centres assumption they will enter the Centre and at the very least go for a coffee, but will have to walk through the whole centre and hopefully become a regular customer for both facilities.”

In 2017 a hand car wash was approved by Breckland Council on the same site in a slightly different location.

Handy Andy’s would provide both hand car washing and valeting to customers who are using Roys car park, their vehicle would be cleaned while they’re using the store.

The design and access statement, states: “The hand car wash would support further income and offer in relation to the devastating loss of previous operations.

“Outlet centres are actively working to partner with car washes and similar services to provide an inclusive service and to cater to as many people as possible.

“The proposal would use one space which is taken up with the sales hut, other seven spaces would be taken up with cars that are being washed which would ordinarily be parked in the car park.”