New garage with MoT testing set for Norwich

Planning permission has been granted for a garage on Hellesdon Park Industrial Estate. Picture: Google Archant

A new garage which will offer MoT testing on a Norwich industrial park has been given the green light.

Full approval has been granted by Broadland District Council for a Bush Tyres business on Hellesdon Park Industrial Estate.

The planning application is for a change of use from a warehouse to an MoT testing station and tyre sales, fitting and servicing centre with associated storage and construction of a mezzanine floor.

The garage covers approximately 0.23ha and has 27 car parking spaces with two disabled spaces.

The plans have been submitted by BA Bush & Son, Which already has two garages in Norfolk, at Honingham Thorpe and King’s Lynn.

The company has three years to establish the garage - after that period the planning approval will expire.

Bush Tyres was established more 70 years ago and has 23 sites in Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and Norfolk.